AmazingRibs.com Unveils Picks for '15 Best New BBQ and Grilling Products' of 2019

In addition to these Best New Product winners, the experts at AmazingRibs.com have also awarded Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals to hundreds of top products in its expansive, searchable database of over 750 ratings and reviews. Before shopping, get a handle on the latest outdoor trends with the site's 2019 grill and smoker overview at https://amazingribs.com/ratings-reviews/2019-report. The 2019 Best New Product winners are:



Best New Gas Grills

Char-Griller Grillin' Pro Gas Grill (MSRP $199.00)

Weber Genesis II E-335 Gas Grill (MSRP $1,107.00)

Hestan Outdoor GMBR36-LP Gas Grill (MSRP $8,748.000)



Best New Charcoal Grills

GoBQ Grill (MSRP $150.00)

Slow 'N Sear Deluxe Kamado (MSRP $1,499.00)



Best New Smokers

Masterbuilt MPS 340/G ThermoTemp XL Propane Smoker (MSRP $450.00)

Hunsaker Vortex Smoker (MSRP $800.00)

Pitts & Spitts Maverick 1250 Pellet Grill (MSRP $2,199.00)



Best Combo Cooker

Blackstone Rangetop Combo With Deep Fryer (MSRP $396.00)



Best New Thermometers

ThermoPro TP-15 Instant Read (MSRP $15.99)

Maverick XR-50 Remote Four-Probe Thermometer (MSRP $89.95)

ThermoWorks Thermapen IR (MSRP $129.00)



Best New Tools

Cave Tools Stainless BBQ Meat Rake (MSRP $17.99)

Pitmaker High Heat Meat Handling Gloves (MSRP $30.00)

Kong 50 Quart Cooler (MSRP $269.00)



Max Good, AmazingRibs.com's Keeper of the Flame whose full-time job is testing, researching, reviewing, and rating grills and smokers. Good measures temperatures, slams lids, turns dials, studies warranties, kicks casters, cooks a lot of food, and considers look, feel, functionality, durability, and price. Bill McGrath, an electrical engineer, uses sophisticated lab equipment to test and rate dozens of thermometers every year. And Clint Cantwell, winner of the Travel Channel's "American Grilled" national cooking contest, along with other BBQ experts, conducts experiments to rate and review the best and worst among grill gloves, tongs, spatulas, and other BBQ tools and accessories. AmazingRibs.com does not do sponsored articles and suppliers are never charged to have products reviewed.



Good maintains an extensive database of over over 500 outdoor cooker ratings and reviews including 56 Platinum Medal winners and 183 Gold Medal winners. The Best New Thermometer was chosen from more than 150 handheld, wired, and wireless remote thermometers that were lab tested and reviewed, including 16 Platinum Medal and 42 Gold Medal winners. The Best New Tool was selected from an ever-expanding database of more than 100 reviews of outdoor tools and kitchen accessories, including heat-resistant and cut-resistant gloves, grill toppers, pots and pans, small appliances, and much more.



Commenting on this year's Best New BBQ and Grill Product Awards, Meathead Goldwyn, AmazingRibs.com's founder, Hedonism Evangelist and BBQ Whisperer stated, "Whether you're cooking in the kitchen or the backyard, choosing the right tool for the job goes a long way towards success. At AmazingRibs.com, one of our top priorities is to weed through the good, the bad, and the downright ugly so that you don't get stuck with a garage full of trendy, yet completely worthless, gadgets, tools, and accessories."



About AmazingRibs.com

AmazingRibs.com is a leading resource for BBQ and grilling information with more than 2,000 pages of product reviews, recipes, science-based cooking techniques, myth-busting, tips, tricks, and community. In 2018, the site enjoyed more than 24 million page views, making it one of the most popular food sites of any kind. It boasts a team of 16 authorities and taste makers, all devoted to educating backyard cooks around the globe. The AmazingRibs.com team doesn't do sponsored articles, paid articles, or accept junkets. The site's advertising is sold by third party ad networks.





