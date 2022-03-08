ARMANI RISTORANTE-The 5th Avenue Dining Destination Presents Outstanding Winter Menu

The only dining destination by Giorgio Armani in the United States, Armani Ristorante in New York City is treasured for its fine food and drink and stunning, chic venue. They are currently serving their winter menu and now is the time to enjoy it.

Nestled above the brand's HQ shopping boutique on Fifth Avenue in the heart of the nation's shopping mecca, the upscale Italian dining destination presents a menu honoring seasonally-driven signature and fan favorite dishes.

Sample dishes from Armani Ristorante's 2022 Winter Menu include:

-Crudo: Hamachi and tuna crudo served with winter melon extract and pickled jalapeno

-Tagliatelle: Bolognese House-crafted tagliatelle pasta with traditional Bolognese sauce

-Agnello: Colorado lamb saddle with fondant potatoes and peperone crusco jus

-Cioccolato: Piedmont hazelnut and chocolate mousse served with hazelnut gelato, lemongrass sauce

Guests will also appreciate that Armani Ristorante has an outstanding beverage program with wine pairings to complement all menu choices.

Armani Ristorante is located at 717 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022. For more information, menu, hours of operation and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.armani.com/en-us/experience/armani-restaurant/armani-ristorante-new-york or call 212.207.1902.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Armani Ristorante