ARDMORE RESTAURANT WEEK Returns Through 7/30 with Meal Specials on the Main Line

ARDMORE RESTAURANT WEEK

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Ardmore Restaurant Week, the popular two-week celebration of Ardmore’s exciting and diverse dining scene returns July 20-30, 2023.  Head to the "Main Street of the Main Line" for participating Ardmore establishments for $20, $30, or $40 prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, as well as specials from Ardmore’s fast casual cafés and eateries. There are even special offerings for breakfast and early morning - and for later night and after dinner sweets. Diners can expect a wide variety of cuisines and will have an opportunity to try menus created especially for this week by award-winning Ardmore chefs. Restaurants this year include Autana , Buena Vista Mexican, Iron Hill Brewery, Local Wine and Kitchen, Lola's Garden, Lu And Aug's, Mikado Thai Pepper, OSushi, Positano Ristorante, Rosa Mexicana and The Story. View restaurant offerings and detailed menus at  www.ArdmoreRestaurantWeek.com and on our social sites @DestinationArdmore.

“Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said Nancy Scarlato, Executive Director of the Ardmore Initiative. “We are thrilled to include even more of Ardmore’s favorite locations for drinks, desserts, lunch, and dinner!”

Ardmore Restaurant Week participants will offer a prix fixe, 3-course menu at either $20, $30 or $40 with cafés offering desserts, drinks, and other specials.  Parking is available throughout Ardmore and is FREE after 6pm and on Sundays.  Tax and gratuity are not included. Menu items may change.  Restaurants confirmed for Ardmore Restaurant Week include:  


Autana
6 Station Road
Authentic, Venezuelan cuisine.


Buena Vista Mexican
5 W. Lancaster Ave.
Authentic Mexican restaurant in the heart of downtown Ardmore

Iron Hill Brewery
60 Greenfield Ave
Regional brewpub chain dispensing housemade beers & elevated American comfort fare.

Local Wine and Kitchen
39 Lancaster Ave.
Laid-back restaurant & wine bar serving seasonal New American fare & charcuterie in a hip setting.

Lola’s Garden
Suburban Square – 51 St. Georges
Modern American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails


Lu & Aug’s
28 Rittenhouse Place
Ice cream, coffee, donuts, cookies, and affogato.

Mikado Thai Pepper
64 E. Lancaster Avenue
An Asian-inspired decor sets the mood for a lengthy list of Thai dishes, plus sushi & sashimi.

OSushi
36 Greenfield Avenue
Serving fresh sushi, rolls, and Japanese entrees.

Positano Ristorante
21 W. Lancaster Avenue
Positano features the most authentic Southern Italian dining this side of the Mediterranean.

Rosa Mexicana 

105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 673-0870


The Story
45 E. Lancaster Avenue
Café, coffee, bookstore

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ardmore Restaurant Week



