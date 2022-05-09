ANGRY ORCHARD-A Special Offer for Teacher's Appreciation Month
ANGRY ORCHARD
We want to share Angry Orchard's latest collaboration that is now available for teachers. Teachers may have returned to the classroom but they deserve something a bit stronger than an apple like refreshing Angry Orchard Hard Cider
In honor of Teacher Appreciate Month in the month of May, Angry Orchard and NIPYATA, the gifting platform, have a limited-edition drinkable cards stocked with an ice cold Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. (Available now for nationwide shipping now through the month of May; $16.99.)
As a token of appreciation for all they do, Angry Orchard is also upping the ante. Ten lucky teachers will find a gold star* hidden inside their cards, each redeemable for a $1,000 gift card!
*Drinkers who receive a gold star will be advised to reach out to social@angryorchard.com with their names & emails to claim the prize. Winners will be contacted by the Angry Orchard team directly.
For more information on Angry Orchard, please visit: https://www.angryorchard.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard