ALSACE ROCKS Wine Quiz â€“ Which Grape Matches You?

Wines of Alsace

Our readers will love the clever, fun way to find out how their personalities match with winemaking grapes and the fine wines they produce, courtesy of Wines of Alsace and their campaign, "Alsace Rocks." To find out which grape is all yours, take this Alsace Rocks quiz . It only takes a few minutes to select your favorite food, flowers, spirit animal, and activities from vibrant photos. Once the quiz determines your grape match, learn more about it and visit Wine.com to select and purchase your special wine varietal. We are sure that the quiz has the ideal result. It selected Pinot Noir for us, an absolute favorite.

Alsace is a cool-continental climate region in the northeastern area of France. It is located on the borders of both Switzerland and Germany between the Vosges Mountains and Rhine River. This ten mile-wide, 80-mile long strip of land is protected from the westerly rains, making it one of the driest areas in France. This dry climate and plentiful sunshine allow vineyard's grapes to slowly mature keeping their freshness and creating a complex selection of wines. Get to know the wonderful wines of the region!

Alsace Gewurztraminer

Known for its exceptionally aromatic character, an Alsace Gewurztraminer has the bright, bold flavors you've been searching for. With notes of exotic fruit and spice on each sip, this wine pairs well with a range of spicy dishes, from Szechuan Stir-Fry to Thai Coconut Curry.

Alsace Riesling

Alsace Riesling is one of the most widely planted varieties in the region and is known for its zesty and dry flavor profile. With structured acidity and notes of lime, white flowers and stone fruit, this crowd-pleasing sipper will complement anything from Smoked Salmon to Roasted Pork.

Alsace Pinot Blanc

Alsace Pinot Blanc has subtle fruitiness and well-balanced acidity that makes for an ideal aperitif that can effortlessly transition to the dinner table. Crisp notes of peach, apple and honeysuckle will elevate even the simplest of dishes, from Creamy Seafood Pasta to Margherita Flatbread.

Alsace Pinot Gris

The Alsace Pinot Gris is a fuller-bodied white, with dried fruit and gingerbread notes, and a slight smokiness that pairs well with citrusy and salty flavors like a Zesty Lemon Chicken or Pan-Seared Cod. Due to the rich character of this white wine, it's an excellent alternative for red wine lovers looking to switch it up.

Alsace Pinot Noir

Alsace Pinot Noir is the only grape authorized for red wine in Alsace. This light-bodied Pinot Noir is able to take a slight chill, and its soft tannins and elegant fruit flavors help lighten up hearty dishes like Pasta Carbonara and Garlic Butter Steak.

CrÃ©mant d'Alsace

Always made in the traditional method, CrÃ©mant d'Alsace and CrÃ©mant d'Alsace RosÃ© (100% Pinot Noir) are known for their appealing price tag, refined bubbles and delicate flavors. These bright sparklers' fresh aromatics will elevate any happy hour snack, from Truffle Popcorn to Crispy Fried Chicken.

Be sure to share your quiz results and tag Wines of Alsace @DrinkAlsace on Instagram and Twitter and @WinesOfAlsaceUSA on Facebook.

For more information on Wines of Alsace, to learn about virtual events, and the "Alsace Rocks" campaign, please visit https://www.alsacerocks.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wines of Alsace

