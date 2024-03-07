AÑEJO PHILLY Presents Tasting Party on 3/11 Featuring Rare and Unique Tequilas and Mezcals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Añejo Philly, located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, presents For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party showcasing 70+ rare and unique tequilas and mezcals from 25+ producers. On Monday, March 11, 2024, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, the Mexican restaurant and bar in the Piazza will host a night of sipping and sampling of 70+ rare and unique expressions that you can't find together anywhere else in the Philadelphia region. Guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process and techniques of each spirit. Special signature new cocktails will be available for a discounted price.

Complimentary food will include guacamole and salsa stations to get your dip on, plus a taco station with some of Añejo signature favorites. Look for special door prizes with a portion of proceeds going to a local charity Dream Philadelphia. The event is perfect for the newbie to the aficionado - and everyone in between. Event tickets are on sale now for only $65 per person, which includes complimentary tastings, demos and food stations, plus discounted cocktails. For more information and tickets for coming events, call 267-534-5746 and visit anejophilly.com. Follow @anejophilly on Social Media for more info and previews.



"For the Love of Agave is our annual signature event that lets us celebrate what we are most passionate about with our community," said Añejo General Manager Jessica Simms. "The tasting celebration is a fun opportunity to celebrate and sample an array of agave spirits and bring together our local community with something for novices and newbies to experts and aficionados. After selling out the winter event earlier this year in record time, we decided to expand and add a fall event with even more producers and expressions to try. We are excited to see this signature event grow - and to offer one of the most in-depth tequila and mezcal events in the region."



She added, "Whether you are a seasoned pro looking for that new favorite agave spirit to sip on, or a newbie trying to get back into the agave spirit world since that last bad hangover from college, we got you covered. Each time we do this we get larger and larger, and it is so much fun seeing regulars come back along with newbies. It's one of my personal favorite nights of the year."



For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party! is NOW a semi-annual and tradition in Northern Liberties where hundreds of tequila and mezcal lovers come together for one night only to celebrate and learn about their favorite spirits. The event started last year in 2022 and grows each time. There will be over 70+ expressions of agave spirits available to sample from over 25+ from the following brands:



123 Organic Tequila

Granja

Bribon

El Jimador

Herradura

Banhez

Derechito

Quierme Mucho

Tequila Ocho

Vago

Lunazul

Milagro

Codigo

Tres Agaves

Cantera Negra

Mezonte

Casa Noble

Tequila Mi Campo

Ghost

El Mayor

Lalo Tequila

Montelobos

Cabo Wabo

Espolon

Libelula



The brands above will each have several offerings - and the list will continue to grow to the day of the event. Typically the list grows to around 30+ brands and 85+ expressions.



On top of samplings, guests will learn from experts and brand ambassadors about the production process, and techniques of each spirit. Each ticket comes with complimentary guacamole and salsa stations, as well as a taco station (chicken, pork, cauliflower) created by Chef Ricardo Camacho.



Additionally, there will be special cocktails for the night offered

including :

Arrette blanco ranch water with topo chico

Libelula Joven Paloma with jarritos grapefruit

Sweet Heat N/A cocktail as well with jalapeno, peach and lime



Beers, sodas and topo chico sparkling water will also be available to purchase.



During the night there will be door prizes and a portion of proceeds being donated to help a local charity - Dream Philadelphia. Their work focuses on doors of opportunity into the green economy. We bring people together across racial, social, and partisan lines to create a future with freedom, dignity and opportunity for all.



All expressions of tequila and mezcal to sample are included in the price of the ticket ($65), as well as complimentary food. Tickets are on sale now at anejophilly.com.



Añejo Philadelphia is located at 1001 North 2nd Street (in the Piazza, in the heart of Northern Liberties Restaurant Row) Philadelphia, PA 19123. For more information call 267-534-5746 and visit anejophilly.com.

Photo Credit: Kody Aldrich