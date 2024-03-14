“A Supper That Sustains Us” Honors Women at Jams, 1 Hotel Central Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be a part of “A Supper that Sustains Us” on March 21st at Jams, located at 1 Hotel Central Park. The dinner will highlight locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant’s commitment toward being a zero-waste kitchen and the women who make this possible.

The night will feature culinary innovation from Jam’s Chef de Cuisine, Carinna Acevedo. Originally from San Francisco Bay Area, Carinna believes that sustainable cooking means thoughtful cooking, focusing on sourcing local, seasonal and logical produce. Carinna is inspired by creating great memories for all though her cooking.

Acevedo has curated specialty dishes to tempt the palate. The exclusive specials menu will include Smoked Beau Soleil Oysters Rockefeller; La Belle Farm’s Stuffed Chicken Breast; and to top off the meal, Driscoll Farm’s “Sweetest Batch” Strawberry-Pistachio Napoleon.

A specialty cocktail will be served from Harridan, a female founded, owned, and operated vodka brand. Guests will be enjoy the sounds of local musician, Jacqueline who will set the tone for the night ahead with a women empowerment themed set list from 7pm to 9pm.

Reservations are available on Thursday, March 21 with dinner seatings from 6 to 10 pm. Book HERE. Jams is located at 1 Hotel Central Park, 1414 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park