2024 USA SLOW WINE TOUR-Essential Trends for Wine Lovers

Broadwayworld Food and Wine recently had the pleasure of attending the 2024 USA Slow Wine Tour at Eataly on Liberty Avenue in downtown Manhattan. The press and trade event is ideal for distributors, restaurateurs, wine educators, influencers, and writers interested in sustainability in the beverage sector of the Slow Food Movement. The Slow Wine Tour is making a nationwide swing in the cities of Washington DC, New York City, Austin, Denver, and San Francisco.

The Slow Wine Coalition is together for a good, clean, and fair wine. Over 90 wineries were represented with the great majority from Italy and others from California, New York, and Oregon. Additionally, there were a few spirit producers. Wineries presented some of their most recent releases for guests to taste and there were also delectable Italian foods to sample that included cheeses, meats, pasta and wood fired pizza.

Some of the many outstanding wine producers we visited at the walk-around tasting included Cascina Fontana from Piedmont; Ausonia from Abruzzo; Luretta from Emilio Romagna; Cantina Roccafiore from Umbria; Amastuola from Puglia; Cantina Caleffi from Lombardy; Tenuta Gorghi Tondi from Sicily; Montalbino from Tuscany; Gentili from Veneto; Ettore from California; Buttonwood Grove from New York; and Abbott Claim from Oregon.

We were able to attend one the in-depth seminars offered at Slow Wine, “Pecorino from Abruzzo, the Next Big Thing” hosted by Jeremy Parzen. Parzen presented a great deal of fascinating information about the region. Abruzzo is located on Italy’s beautiful Adriatic Coast. It has a generally arid climate with soils that are primarily limestone and clay. There are 250 wineries and 34,000 hectares of vines in the region. Six Pecorino wines from Abruzzo representing different wineries were presented for the seminar participants to taste and each of them provided distinctive, individual qualities. Two of these lovely white wines we sampled were the Abruzzo Pecorino DOC Barone di Valforte 2023 and the Abruzzo Pecorino DOC Contesa 2022. We were impressed with all of the choices and encourage our readers to explore the wines of Abruzzo that offer quality, diversity, and accessibility.

For more information on the Slow Wine Tour, please visit https://www.slowwineusa.com/us-tour.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy