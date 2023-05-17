2023 sofi™ Awards Winners Announced by Specialty Food Association

Editor's Note: We are excited about the announcement of the 51st Annual sofi™ Awards by the Specialty Food Association. We will keep our readers informed about the Association's upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show for press and trade happening in June!

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has recently revealed the winners of its 51st Annual sofi™ Awards. Short for specialty outstanding food innovation, the sofi Awards are a celebration of creativity and culinary excellence.

Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), SFA's partner for the awards. FIC experts evaluated products in anonymous tastings across 53 categories using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. 97 specialty food products were awarded Gold, and New Product, trophies. Click here for a list of winners.

"The breadth of creativity and quality showcased by this year's winners represents what the sofi Awards have been recognizing for over 50 years-the best of the best in specialty food," said Denise Purcell, vice president, resource development for the SFA. "The innovation and care SFA's members put into their products are the foundation of our industry and are what makes specialty foods special."

Round two of judging for the sofi Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will be conducted onsite and the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show by retail and foodservice buyers. The winners will be announced Tuesday, June 27, at the Show, the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. Registration for the Summer Fancy Food Show is at specialtyfood.com. The event is trade-only.

Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy of Summer Fancy Food Show 2022