18th ANNUAL KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE (KFWE) Hosted by Royal Wine Corp on 2/26 in East Rutheford, NJ

18th ANNUAL KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE (KFWE)

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4 Photo 1 NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4
Chef Spotlight: Master Chef Guo Wenjun of CHEF GUO in Midtown Manhattan Photo 2 Chef Spotlight: Master Chef Guo Wenjun of CHEF GUO in Midtown Manhattan
VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, NJ Presents Diner and a Show on 1/24 and Comed Photo 3 VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, NJ Presents Diner and a Show on 1/24 and Comedy @ The Red Room on 2/7
SUSHI BY BOU Debuts Disco Makeover in Flatiron Photo 4 SUSHI BY BOU Debuts Disco Makeover in Flatiron

18th ANNUAL KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE (KFWE) Hosted by Royal Wine Corp on 2/26 in East Rutheford, NJ

Royal Wine Corp, the largest producer f premier kosher wines and spirits kicks off the 18th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) Monday, February 26, where it continues to be a leading key influencer in Passover wine trends.

This year the Kosher Food & Wine Experience 2024 NY (KFWE) is relocating to New Jersey where it will highlight top notch wines and spirits, exclusively open to members of the trade and media. Nearly 1,000 kosher wines, and a plethora of spirits including whiskies, bourbons, vodkas, tequilas, rum, gin, and cordials will be on hand for sampling and tasting.

“At Royal Wine Corp we continue to support the wineries in Israel, which are among some of the top-rated wines in the world. To that end, this year KFWE will feature break out sessions featuring wines from Israel, as well as separate sessions focused on new whiskeys and tequilas, and a look at the Herzog Wine portfolio from our Oxnard, California winery.” says Gabriel Geller, Director of PR, Royal Wine Corp.

“Our portfolio consists of world-class wines that happen to be kosher. In the past year alone hundreds of non-kosher restaurants have put selections of our portfolio on their lists because they recognize the quality and value of our wines”, adds Jay Buchsbaum, VP Wine Education, Royal Wine Corp.

Highlight of New Wines & Spirits Debuting at KFWE 2024:

-Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico, SRP $25, world famous winery producing kosher wine for the first time.

-Lovatelli, new line of fine and affordable Italian wines, including a Salento Primitivo, SRP $17 and a Barbera d’Asti, SRP $25, with soon a Nebbiolo, a Super Tuscan and 2 Vermouths.

-Cantina Giuliano, fully kosher boutique winery in Tuscany.

Many new wines from South Africa by ESSA and J Folk wineries (Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon and more).

Spirits and great liquors and fruit Brandies from Massenez in Alsace, France.

New Kosher cognacs from DEAU and Roland Bru.

Bartenura - new flavored Moscatos in cans such as Peach, Lychee, and Blueberry.

Preview to Passover 2024:

 Château Dauzac Grand Cru Classé and Aurore de Dauzac Margaux ’21

 Chateau Roubine Cru Classé Lion & Dragon Red

 Des Moisans Deau Cognac Privilege

 Herzog Lineage Momentus Rose

 J de Villebois Sancerre Pinot Noir

 Kamisa Winery – Galilee, Israel

Malbec du Clos Triguedina - Cahors

Shamay Winery Upper Galilee, Israel  

Carmel Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Galilee, Israel

Brio de Château Cantenac Brown, Margaux

Media, along with retailers, distributors, sommeliers, restaurants, caterers, and related industry professionals are invited to taste the offerings in the company of winemakers, wineries, and distilleries owners from across the globe. Glatt kosher food and refreshments will be offered to all guests throughout the event.

For more information, please visit https://kfwe.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine Corp



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village Photo
TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village

Travelers, Poets and Friends is the latest visionary concept by One More Hospitality Group, offering a modern specialty market with locally-sourced produce, specialty goods, and prepared food, as well as an espresso bar, wine bar, pasta factory, and bakery in the heart of the West Village.

2
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25 Photo
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25

Red Horse by David Burke is keeping it local with its inaugural monthly winemaker dinner series. Meadowbrook Winery wine dinner will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 6:30.

3
Meet the Sommelier: Thibault Dubreuil -The Wine Director at ELIS TABLE on the Upper East S Photo
Meet the Sommelier: Thibault Dubreuil -The Wine Director at ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Thibault Dubreuil of Eli's Table on the Upper East Side about his career for our “Meet the Sommelier” feature.

4
VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, NJ Presents Diner and a Show on 1/24 and Comed Photo
VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, NJ Presents Diner and a Show on 1/24 and Comedy @ The Red Room on 2/7

We have news of some great shows coming to Ventanas at The Modern.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit PlayhouseInterview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse
TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West VillageTRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village
Meet the Sommelier: Thibault Dubreuil -The Wine Director at ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East SideMeet the Sommelier: Thibault Dubreuil -The Wine Director at ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You