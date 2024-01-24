18th ANNUAL KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE (KFWE) Hosted by Royal Wine Corp on 2/26 in East Rutheford, NJ

Royal Wine Corp, the largest producer f premier kosher wines and spirits kicks off the 18th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) Monday, February 26, where it continues to be a leading key influencer in Passover wine trends.

This year the Kosher Food & Wine Experience 2024 NY (KFWE) is relocating to New Jersey where it will highlight top notch wines and spirits, exclusively open to members of the trade and media. Nearly 1,000 kosher wines, and a plethora of spirits including whiskies, bourbons, vodkas, tequilas, rum, gin, and cordials will be on hand for sampling and tasting.

“At Royal Wine Corp we continue to support the wineries in Israel, which are among some of the top-rated wines in the world. To that end, this year KFWE will feature break out sessions featuring wines from Israel, as well as separate sessions focused on new whiskeys and tequilas, and a look at the Herzog Wine portfolio from our Oxnard, California winery.” says Gabriel Geller, Director of PR, Royal Wine Corp.

“Our portfolio consists of world-class wines that happen to be kosher. In the past year alone hundreds of non-kosher restaurants have put selections of our portfolio on their lists because they recognize the quality and value of our wines”, adds Jay Buchsbaum, VP Wine Education, Royal Wine Corp.

Highlight of New Wines & Spirits Debuting at KFWE 2024:

-Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico, SRP $25, world famous winery producing kosher wine for the first time.

-Lovatelli, new line of fine and affordable Italian wines, including a Salento Primitivo, SRP $17 and a Barbera d’Asti, SRP $25, with soon a Nebbiolo, a Super Tuscan and 2 Vermouths.

-Cantina Giuliano, fully kosher boutique winery in Tuscany.

Many new wines from South Africa by ESSA and J Folk wineries (Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon and more).

Spirits and great liquors and fruit Brandies from Massenez in Alsace, France.

New Kosher cognacs from DEAU and Roland Bru.

Bartenura - new flavored Moscatos in cans such as Peach, Lychee, and Blueberry.

Preview to Passover 2024:

Château Dauzac Grand Cru Classé and Aurore de Dauzac Margaux ’21

Chateau Roubine Cru Classé Lion & Dragon Red

Des Moisans Deau Cognac Privilege

Herzog Lineage Momentus Rose

J de Villebois Sancerre Pinot Noir

Kamisa Winery – Galilee, Israel

Malbec du Clos Triguedina - Cahors

Shamay Winery Upper Galilee, Israel

Carmel Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Galilee, Israel

Brio de Château Cantenac Brown, Margaux

Media, along with retailers, distributors, sommeliers, restaurants, caterers, and related industry professionals are invited to taste the offerings in the company of winemakers, wineries, and distilleries owners from across the globe. Glatt kosher food and refreshments will be offered to all guests throughout the event.

For more information, please visit https://kfwe.com/,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine Corp