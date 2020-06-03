RED GATE BAKERY Donates Sales to Minnesota Freedom Fund 6/4

Red Gate Bakery will be donating 100% of sales from it's pop-up on Thursday, 6/4 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Curbside Pickup Dates are Available: Thursday and Saturday - This week, the bakery will be open for pickup on Thursday, 6/4 and Saturday, 6/6. Guests can place orders for Thursday's pickup from now until Wednesday at 5pm EST via Red Gate Bakery's website. Orders can be placed for Saturday's pickup starting on Wednesday at 6pm EST, until Thursday at midnight.

Chef/owner Greg Rales also just introduced two new cookie flavors: Miso (like a classic PB cookie but with an umami punch) and Confetti (a plush sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles). The bakery's pastry case will have limited amounts of treats available for purchase on a walk-in basis. Red Gate will donate 100% of sales from this Thursday, 6/4 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

For more information on Red Gate Bakery, please visit https://redgatebakery.com/.

Photo Credit: Rachel Vanni

