KALYE Opens on the Lower East Side

Kalye, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan is now open. On January 26, they held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Kalye serves elevated street fare classics made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients to deliver a unique blend of Southeast Asian flavors. From ube pork sliders to veggie lumpia and vegan lemongrass tofu, Kalye offers a modern spin on Filipino classics for every diner out there.

"When we first set out on this venture, our hope was that we could help revitalize a city that meant so much to us by inviting its people to come share our culture and cuisine in a way they had never experienced before," said Rob Mallari-D'Auria, Cofounder of Kalye. "I am proud to say that with the help of an incredible staff, support from family, friends, and our Broom Street neighbors, Kalye is officially open for business! We are thrilled to be joining such a vibrant neighborhood and look forward to sharing our love for food and art with all of you."

Kayle is a proud partner of the Artist Assist Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of local artists in our community. Rooted in the belief that we all have an inherent responsibility to make a meaningful difference in our communities, AAI harnesses the collective skills and resources of countless volunteer staff to provide a platform for artists to grow and share their work.

"Giving back to the community was ultimately why we embarked on this venture, so we thought, what better way to blend our passion for food and art than making a home for artists to share their work," said Henry Mallari-D'Auria, Cofounder of Kalye. "Whether you are looking for a quick bite after a night out, touring the LES, or a place to enjoy some Southeast Asian cuisine with the community, Kalye is the place for you."

For more information on Kalye and to view their menu, visit www.Kalye.com. To learn more about the Artist Assist Initiative and how you can support your local artists, visit aainyc.com. If you are interested in having Kalye cater your next party or corporate event? Reach out to Rob@Kalyenyc.com for details on pricing and availability.

Photo Credit: Rob Mallari-D'Auria, the Co-founder of Kalye.