YDance Appoints Kelly Shearer and Anna Kenrick as Co-CEOs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



YDance, Scotland's national dance organisation for children and young people, has announced the appointment of Kelly Shearer and Anna Kenrick as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately. This visionary leadership team brings a combined wealth of experience and a shared commitment to expanding YDance's impact across Scotland and beyond, advancing a mission of inclusive and transformative dance programming for young people.

Kelly Shearer has been with YDance since 2008, beginning as a Dance Artist on the "Free to Dance" project. Over the years, she has risen through various roles, most recently serving as Head of Participation since 2018. In this role, Kelly led the development and delivery of a diverse portfolio of inspiring and inclusive dance programs for children and young people. Her work encompassed strategic planning, partnership management, policy development, and securing essential funding for numerous projects, ensuring alignment with cultural and governmental objectives. A champion for equity, diversity, and inclusion, Kelly played a pivotal role in implementing YDance's EDI strategy and has represented YDance at prominent national and international conferences. In 2024, she was appointed Executive Director and now embraces her expanded role as Co-CEO.

Anna Kenrick joined YDance as a Dance Artist and, within six weeks, was entrusted with the role of Project Manager on the DISI project. She quickly became a key leader within the organisation, developing and managing the "Free to Dance" project funded by the Scottish Government. After a year, Anna was appointed Projects Director, overseeing the development and execution of all YDance projects across various sectors, including education, community, and social justice. Since becoming Artistic Director in 2011, Anna has led YDance's growth, expanding its reach across Scotland, the UK, and internationally while offering rich opportunities for children and young people to thrive through dance. Her new role as Artistic Director / CEO will ensure YDance continues to grow as the leading organisation for dance with children and young people.

"We are delighted to have Kelly Shearer and Anna Kenrick step into these Co-CEO roles at such an exciting time for YDance," said ( Alan Busby, Chair). "Their combined expertise in project leadership, strategic growth, and dedication to empowering young people through dance will undoubtedly lead YDance to new heights."

With Kelly and Anna at the helm, YDance looks forward to a future filled with impactful programs and partnerships, ensuring that young people across Scotland, the UK, and the world continue to flourish through the power of dance.

Comments