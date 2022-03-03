Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Alethea Pace And Yin Yue

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is proud to present Dance Magazine Award Harkness Promise Prize Awardees, Alethea Pace and Yin Yue on March 13, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Taking place in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, all programs invite audiences to embrace artistic process and uniquely blend performance highlights with insightful artists discussions.

Throughout the pandemic, Works & Process continued to provide opportunities for artists and pioneered the bubble residency to support their work safely. The spring 2022 season will feature the official world premieres of works created by New York artists - many representing historically marginalized performing art cultures - and incubated during the peak of the pandemic inside 2020-21 Works & Process bubble residencies. Alongside the commissions, Works & Process will present performance excerpts of and artists discussions about new works prior to their premieres at leading organizations including BAAD!, Boston Ballet, Federal Hall, Glimmerglass Festival, The Metropolitan Opera, and New York City Ballet.

Supported by a partnership between Works & Process and Dance Magazine Awards, choreographers Alethea Pace and Yin Yue, recipients of the 2021 Harkness Promise Awards, discuss their creative process with Joan Finkelstein, executive director of the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

Prior to its May 2022 premiere at BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance, Alethea Pace shares highlights from Here goes the neighborhood . . ., a multimedia performance installation created in collaboration with Bronx community members. Anchored in the history of the Bronx, the work conjures memories born from both turmoil and resilience and reminds us of the wealth of knowledge we hold in our bodies, memories, and histories. It is an offering to the Bronx and an incitement to dream of radical visions for the future.

Yin Yue will open her rehearsal space to an audience. Working with a newly-formed group of five dancers, she will share her narrative research and movement-building process, offering an intimate look at the experience of making a dance from scratch. Yin Yue will also share a section that was created during the eight-day LaunchPAD residency provided by Works and Process at Bridge Street Theater in Catskill, NY.

WORKS & PROCESS TICKETS

$35, $15 partial view. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for purchase online only at worksandprocess.org.

House seats may be available for $1,000+ Friends of Works & Process. To purchase house seats, email friends@worksandprocess.org. House seats may be released to the public before performances.

Health and Safety Information

Every audience member must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show proof in person of vaccination authorized by the FDA or WHO against COVID-19 before entering the theater. Proof of vaccination may include a CDC Vaccination Card (or photo), NYC COVID Safe app, New York State Excelsior Pass, NYC Vaccination Record, or an official immunization record from outside New York City or the United States. Full vaccination is defined as being two weeks or more after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks or more after receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

Visitors over the age of 18 will also be asked to show a photo ID.

At this time, children under the age of 5, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend this performance regardless of the vaccination status of their guardian.

Bring your three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent to keep yourself and one another safe. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times.

There is no coat check; please do not bring bags.

Do not attend if in the ten days leading up to the performance, you have tested positive or experienced COVID-19 symptoms or come into close or proximate contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case. If you are unable to attend due to COVID-19 exposure, please contact boxoffice@guggenheim.org in advance of the performance.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public environment where people are present. Those visiting the museum do so at their own risk of exposure.

