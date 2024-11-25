White Wave Dance to Present 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WHITE WAVE DANCE will present the 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30PM and Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7PM & 9PM at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $25 for students and seniors for each program, with tickets available for all three programs for $70. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Festival, established in 2016 by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director, Young Soon Kim, showcases 33 exceptional dancemakers from the New York Metro area and across the United States, alongside international performers from Korea, Japan, China, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, England, Switzerland, and Germany. These artists were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of presenters and dance professionals.

The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world. The Festival creates new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent. Dixon Place exemplifies a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances.

WHITE WAVE's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. WHITE WAVE provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

Program One

Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30PM

Zjana Muraro, England

Ari Ramirez Carrasco, NV

Limon 2, NY

Kanyok Arts Initiative, NJ

Beijing Dance Academy, China

Giovanni Castellon, Florida

Santina Leone, NY

VisBallet, Italy

Freespace Dance, NJ

Moremeant Dance-theater , Israel

WHITE WAVE Dance, NY

Program Two

Friday, Feb 14 at 7PM

Larga Vista Dance, NY

Li Chiao-Ping Dance, WI

David P. France Dance Company, Switzerland

Take Root, MI

Ellexis Hatch, Florida

Sean Howe Dance, OH

VisBallet, Italy

Jin-Wen Yu Dance, WI

Violet Danse, Texas

Neta-Kinetics, NY

Rebecca Laufer and Mats van Rossum, Netherlands

Program Three

Friday, Feb 14 at 9PM

Lauren Mortimer, PA

ALA Dance, GA

Zac Snyder, NJ

Tethered Residents, NY

Company E, Inc., DC

Alexis Stus, TX

ESENCO Dance Movement, Italy

Moremeant dance theater, Israel

Amos Pinhasi, NY

Emily Cargill and Dancers, FL

TheCo, Mexico

WHITE WAVE Dance, NY

Comments