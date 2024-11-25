White Wave Dance to Present 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival This Winter

The festival will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30PM and Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7PM & 9PM at Dixon Place.
WHITE WAVE DANCE will present the 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30PM and Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7PM & 9PM at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $25 for students and seniors for each program, with tickets available for all three programs for $70. Tickets can be purchased online.
The Festival, established in 2016 by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director, Young Soon Kim, showcases 33 exceptional dancemakers from the New York Metro area and across the United States, alongside international performers from Korea, Japan, China, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, England, Switzerland, and Germany. These artists were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of presenters and dance professionals.
The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world. The Festival creates new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent. Dixon Place exemplifies a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances.
WHITE WAVE's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. WHITE WAVE provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.
