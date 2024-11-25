News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

White Wave Dance to Present 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival This Winter

The festival will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30PM and Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7PM & 9PM at Dixon Place.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
White Wave Dance to Present 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival This Winter Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

WHITE WAVE DANCE will present the 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30PM and Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7PM & 9PM at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $25 for students and seniors for each program, with tickets available for all three programs for $70. Tickets can be purchased online.

LATEST NEWS

White Wave Dance to Present 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival This Winter
Review: INTIMATE FRIENDS OF FLAMENCO at GALA Hispanic Theatre
inDANCE's ROWDIES IN LOVE World Premiere Set for Wesleyan University Center For The Arts
The 92nd Street Y Presents The Living Earth Show And Post:Ballet In LYRA

The Festival, established in 2016 by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director, Young Soon Kim, showcases 33 exceptional dancemakers from the New York Metro area and across the United States, alongside international performers from Korea, Japan, China, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, England, Switzerland, and Germany. These artists were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of presenters and dance professionals.

The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world. The Festival creates new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent. Dixon Place exemplifies a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances.

WHITE WAVE's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. WHITE WAVE provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

Program One

Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30PM

  • Zjana Muraro, England
  • Ari Ramirez Carrasco, NV
  • Limon 2, NY
  • Kanyok Arts Initiative, NJ
  • Beijing Dance Academy, China
  • Giovanni Castellon, Florida
  • Santina Leone, NY
  • VisBallet, Italy
  • Freespace Dance, NJ
  • Moremeant Dance-theater , Israel
  • WHITE WAVE Dance, NY

Program Two

Friday, Feb 14 at 7PM

  • Larga Vista Dance, NY
  • Li Chiao-Ping Dance, WI
  • David P. France Dance Company, Switzerland
  • Take Root, MI
  • Ellexis Hatch, Florida
  • Sean Howe Dance, OH
  • VisBallet, Italy
  • Jin-Wen Yu Dance, WI
  • Violet Danse, Texas
  • Neta-Kinetics, NY
  • Rebecca Laufer and Mats van Rossum, Netherlands

Program Three

Friday, Feb 14 at 9PM

  • Lauren Mortimer, PA
  • ALA Dance, GA
  • Zac Snyder, NJ
  • Tethered Residents, NY
  • Company E, Inc., DC
  • Alexis Stus, TX
  • ESENCO Dance Movement, Italy
  • Moremeant dance theater, Israel
  • Amos Pinhasi, NY
  • Emily Cargill and Dancers, FL
  • TheCo, Mexico
  • WHITE WAVE Dance, NY



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos