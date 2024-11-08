News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WHITE WAVE DANCE Opens Application Submissions For The 2025 DUMBO Dance Festival

The festival runs June 26th-29th.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
WHITE WAVE DANCE Opens Application Submissions For The 2025 DUMBO Dance Festival Image
WHITE WAVE is inviting performers and choreographers to submit applications to the 24th Annual DUMBO Dance Festival (DDF), taking place June 26-29, 2025 at the James and Martha Duffy Performance Space at the Mark Morris Dance Center. Early Bird Applications are due by December 2, 2024 at 11:30pm. Regular Applications are due by December 23, 2024 at 11:30pm. For more information, please visit www.whitewavedance.org.

For over two decades, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly showcased contemporary dance artists from across the globe. The 2025 DUMBO Dance Festival is a four-day spectacular presenting over 60 companies from New York and around the world.

WHITE WAVE scours the globe to bring today's most innovative dancemakers-both emerging and established-to NYC for one unforgettable weekend, with a special focus on the new, emerging, and experimental. Dance lovers will enjoy a vibrant showcase of contemporary dance, experiencing the energy and vitality of New York and global dance scenes up close.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for the 2025 DUMBO Dance Festival. Please note that each application requires a separate form and application fee, which is non-refundable. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. If your work is selected, you will be notified by email by mid-January 2025.

The Early Bird Application is due by December 2nd, 11:30pm and Regular Application is due by December 23rd, 11:30pm.

Application Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfrwZgPP4V1LldRNaqYH8qAEEgAzfXc-5f2HEtNAAQLjVqtw/viewform



