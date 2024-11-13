Video: The Kennedy Center Pays Tribute to Judith Jamison

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary dancer, choreographer, and Kennedy Center Honors recipient Judith Jamison has passed away this month. Watch the Kennedy Center's tribute video here.

A titan of the dance world, Jamison was handpicked by Alvin Ailey to succeed him as Artistic Director, a position that she held for more than two decades and from which she took the company to unprecedented worldwide acclaim. A performer of great warmth and sophistication, she commanded the stage in numerous original works including her signature role in Ailey’s Cry.

A longtime friend of the Kennedy Center, Jamison performed as part of the Center's opening performance of MASS in 1971, choreographed by Ailey, and served as a member of the Special Honors Advisory Committee (SHAC) since 2020. She has inspired countless generations of dancers and her contributions to the performing arts are invaluable.

