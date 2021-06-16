VIDEO: Works & Process at the Guggenheim Releases Highlights From WITNESS by Christopher Rudd

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has released a new video, featuring highlights from "Witness" by Christopher Rudd.

Filmed at the New Victory Theater to culminate RudduR Dance's Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan, choreographer Christopher Rudd discusses his newest work "Witness" and shares performance highlights. When completed, the three act ballet will stand at the intersection of art and activism, opening a dialogue on the challenging issue of race. Using dance with contemporary circus, film, and theatricality Witness puts America's racial landscape into historical context, combats systematically taught racial biases, and imagines hope for a more equitable future.

Artists include Infiniti Eaglin, Kyle Martin, Ashley Mayeux, Kamala McDaniels, Jonathan McDonald, Sloan Peterson, George Sanders, Ezra Swift, and James Vessell.

Discussion moderated by New Victory Teaching Artist P. Tyler Britt

Introduction by Works & Process Producer Caroline Cronson

Filmed by Dancing Camera

Watch the full video below!