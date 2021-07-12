VIDEO: Works & Process at Catskill Mountain Foundation On UNVEILING By Sonya Tayeh & Music By Moses Sumney

Go inside the bubble and learn about the creative process in this behind the scenes film with interviews and dance excerpts from "Unveiling." In the modern dance piece, the indefinably eclectic indie singer-songwriter Moses Sumney scores a visual collaboration with Emmy and Tony Award-nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Broadway's "Moulin Rouge!").

This program features the graceful movement of dancers Lia Cirio, Robbie Fairchild, Lorenzo Pagano, Ida Saki, Gabe Stone Shayer, and Cassandra Trenary. "Unveiling" is an introspective exposure of the journey to self-realization. Once completed as an evening-length work, it promises to offer insight into the minds of two of the performing arts world's most in-demand talents.

Developed in a Works & Process Bubble Residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation's Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, the new commission premiered live at Works & Process in the Guggenheim rotunda on June 1, 2021.

Works & Process bubble residencies and Works & Process reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy.