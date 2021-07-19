VIDEO: Watch Wedding Pas de Deux from Royal Opera's SLEEPING BEAUTY

Watch Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov performa the Wedding pas de deux from Marius Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty. The Sleeping Beauty Act III was performed as part of The Royal Ballet's Beauty Mixed Programme.

Watch the full performance until 8 August 2021: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/beauty-mixed-programme/videos/beauty-mixed-programme

De Valois presented a new production of The Sleeping Beauty for the reopening of the Royal Opera House 75 years ago in 1946, when the Company made its new home there after the war. The burst of colour and optimism in the final act of this revival, lovingly restaged by Monica Mason and Christopher Newton, marks not only these two anniversaries for The Royal Ballet but also the ebullient mood of the Company's return to the stage in 2021.