VIDEO: Watch 'Scherzo' Stunningly Performed at the British Ballet Charity Gala

Dame Darcey Bussell presents this historic performance. For the very first time, all eight of the UK's leading dance companies share the same stage. Mariko Sasaki, Lukas Bjørneboe Brændsrød perform Valentino Zuchetti's Scherzo as part of the British Ballet Charity Gala.

For the very first time, dancers from all eight of Britain's main ballet companies - Ballet Black, Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, New Adventures, Northern Ballet, Rambert, Scottish Ballet and The Royal Ballet - perform pieces from their repertoire on the same stage. We at ENB are delighted to be joining together with our peers for a truly unique performance.

The Gala is hosted by former Royal Ballet Principal Darcey Bussell and television presenter Ore Oduba. Accompanied by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia under the direction of conductor Paul Murphy, the British Ballet Charity Gala is an act of solidarity by Britain's ballet industry to raise awareness of and funds for our work, and a celebration of our artform.

Proceeds from both the live gala on Thursday 3 June and the streaming on ROH Stream and ENB at Home from Friday 18 June are to be shared primarily between the participating companies, with each company further nominating a community dance company of their choice who will receive a waterfall donation.

With small donations being made to three other contributing charities, the Gala will benefit a total of 19 charities.

For streaming tickets and more visit https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/british-ballet-charity-gala/videos/british-ballet-charity-gala