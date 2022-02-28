VIDEO: Trailer For SWAN LAKE At The Royal Opera House This Spring

This Spring, join The Royal Ballet for its sumptuous production of Swan Lake, returning to the Royal Opera House after its 2020 revival was cut short due to the pandemic.

The reimagining of Petipa and Ivanov's towering masterpiece by Liam Scarlett is testament to the late choreographer's abiding love of classicism and innate musicality which shine through the production. With a sublime score by Tchaikovsky and glittering designs by John MacFarlane, the production is one of the best-loved works of the 19th-century classical ballet canon.

Swan Lake opens on 1 March with Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov in the lead roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried. This revival also features debut performances by Francesca Hayward, Fumi Kaneko, Mayara Magri, Anna Rose O'Sullivan, Claire Calvert, Marcelino Sambé, Cesar Corrales and Nicol Edmonds. Lauren Cuthbertson and Steven McRae also make their debuts in this production.

On 19 May, Swan Lake will also be relayed live to cinemas around the world featuring Principal Lauren Cuthbertson and First Soloist William Bracewell. Encore screenings will follow from 22 May.