VIDEO: The Royal Ballet Performs WITHIN THE GOLDEN HOUR Pas de Deux

Watch the full performance until 27 June 2021.

Jun. 2, 2021  

The Royal Ballet celebrates contemporary choreography in an evening that demonstrates the breadth of choreographic talent working with the Company today. Francesca Hayward and Valentino Zucchetti dance a pas de deux from Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour, performed as part of The Royal Ballet's 21st Century Choreographers mixed programme.

Watch the full performance until 27 June 2021 at https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/21st-century-choreographers/videos/21st-century-choreographers.

Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour was originally created for San Francisco Ballet in 2008. Brought into the Royal Ballet repertory in 2016, with glittering designs by Jasper Conran, the ballet weaves ensemble pieces with pas de deux reflecting the beauty of movement.

