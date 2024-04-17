Tune In: 500 Dancers Will Attempt to Break World Record in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five hundred dancers will gather outside the Plaza Hotel in New York City to attempt to break a Guiness World Record, the Associated Press reports.

The group of dancers, from various U.S. states and countries around the world, will dance to break the world record for most dancers on pointe at the same time.

The Associated Press will be livestreaming the event on YouTube beginning at 9am EST. Tune in below:

According to the Guiness World Records, the previous record for most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously is 306. The record was achieved by Kelly Ripa, Isabella Boylston & James Whiteside on the set of Live! with Kelly and Ryan in New York, New York, USA, on 10 September 2019.

The attempt took place on West 67th Street, which was closed to traffic.

Watch the clip below!