American Ballet Theatre to Host Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year, American Ballet Theatre will host its Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Tuesday, May 14. The evening will honor Chai Vasarhelyi for her incomparable commitment to artistic excellence and innovation as a filmmaker, as well as her fervent advocacy of classical ballet. The night will feature a preview of the 2024 Summer season, including an excerpt from the New York Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works.

Repertory for ABT's 2024 Spring Gala will include excerpts from classical favorites such as John Cranko's Onegin, Kevin McKenzie's Swan Lake, and Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, as well as excerpts from two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon's Like Water for Chocolate and a sneak peek of the New York Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works.

Dancers scheduled to perform are Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Catherine Hurlin, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, Chloe Misseldine, and Jake Roxander.

A black-tie evening, Gala guests will enjoy dinner and dancing at the completion of the performance.

*All casting and programming are subject to change.

EVENT DETAILS

WHERE: Cipriani 42nd Street

110 East 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 P.M.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ABT's website or contact ABT's Special Events Department with any questions.

MORE ON AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE'S SUMMER SEASON: Tickets are additionally on sale for American Ballet Theatre's 2024 Summer season, running at the Metropolitan Opera House from June 18-July 20. For more information on the 5-week season of beloved classics and new contemporary full-length works, visit ABT's website.