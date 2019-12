Tyler Johnson-Campion (TJC) teams up with Tim Fuchs Photography, and his jolly crew of tap dancers, to create a video that will throw you into the Holiday Spirit!

See the video below!

Choreographer: Tyler Johnson-Campion Videographer: Tim Fuchs Dancers: Carissa Gaughran, Emily Kelly, Ryan Lambert, Megan McLaughlin, Jake Vacanti, Tim Fuchs and Tyler Johnson-Campion Song: The Happiest Christmas Tree by Nat King Cole





