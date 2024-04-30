The Dance Centre Presents Tap Dancer Danny Nielsen's In Conversation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dance Centre presents the Global Dance Connections series featuring Danny Nielsen In Conversation (world premiere) on Thursday-Friday May 23-24, 2024.

Canadian tap dance star Danny Nielsen delves into the close relationship between tap and jazz piano in his new work In Conversation. A collaboration with the renowned pianist/percussionist Kristian Alexandrov, the piece will include new takes of old standards as well as original music, drawing on everything from traditional and contemporary jazz to R&B, hip hop and rock.

Nielsen is renowned not only for his dazzling technique and natural musicality, but also for creating works which seek to constantly innovate while still honouring the rich traditions of the form. With lighting/video design from Jack Chipman (Vancouver Opera, Electric Company Theatre, plastic orchid factory), additional accompaniment by Miles Hill on bass, and creative consulting and direction by Houston's Matthew Shields (Post Modern Jukebox, Tapestry Dance Company) this show will be a celebration of tap and musical artistry.

Danny Nielsen has emerged as one of the leaders of tap dance in Canada. Originally from Calgary, he began to further his knowledge of tap by studying at various festivals throughout Canada and the US from the age of 14. His prolific technical skill and musical sensibility launched him on to the international stage at the age of 23. Danny has taught and performed at many national and international tap festivals all over the world. Performance credits include Radical System Art's Telemetry, Derick Grant's What is This Thing Called Love?, and his own production On Foot.

In Conversation

Tap dancer: Danny Nielsen

Pianist/percussionist: Kristian Alexandrov

Bass: Miles Hill

Lighting design and projection: Jack Chipman

Creative director: Matthew Shields

About The Dance Centre

The Dance Centre was established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance professionals and the public in British Columbia, and offers a range of activities unparalleled in Canadian dance. The Dance Centre offers programs and resources supporting the professional development of artists, presents public performances and events, manages Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada's leading dance facilities, and works to promote BC dance.

Play Broadway Games