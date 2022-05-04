VIDEO: Pacific Northwest Ballet In Crystal Pite's PLOT POINT Coming To The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the long-awaited return of Pacific Northwest Ballet (Peter Boal, Artistic Director) the company's first full NYC season in six years. Presenting two mixed-bill programs, the heralded company, under the direction of former New York City Ballet principal dancer Peter Boal, will play Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Center Plaza), kicking-off with a special gala performance on June 22 followed by two repertory programs through June 26. All performances will be accompanied by the PNB Orchestra under the music direction of Principal Conductor Emil de Cou. Tickets for the Pacific Northwest Ballet season and the gala performance go on sale Thursday, April 28 at www.davidhkochtheater.com, or by calling 212-496-0600. Almost 70% of tickets will be offered for $40 and $50 in celebration of The Joyce's 40th Anniversary and PNB's 50th Anniversary. For more information and to read up-to-date detailed safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.davidhkochtheater.com. For more information about this engagement, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The Joyce Theater returns to Lincoln Center to present one of the country's most prestigious ballet companies kicking off summer 2022 with remarkable grace and panache. The anticipated return of Pacific Northwest Ballet, led since 2005 by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Peter Boal, will feature two programs from the company's extensive repertory.

The PNB programs, presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation at Lincoln Center, celebrate a variety of choreographic styles and evocative soundscapes, featuring ballets created by Alejandro Cerrudo, Ulysses Dove, Crystal Pite, andTwyla Tharp.

Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven (Odes to Love and Loss), Dove's poetic monument to those he loved, is juxtaposed with Pite's Plot Point, a chilling exploration of the cinematic score of Psycho through movement. PNB Resident Choreographer and recently appointed Artistic Director of Charlotte Ballet Alejandro Cerrudo's Little mortal jump, takes audiences through unexpected twists and turns with technicality and theatricality. And Twyla Tharp's Waiting at the Station, which received its world premiere in 2013 on PNB, is set to songs by R&B legend Allen Toussaint. Tharp's narrative ballet follows a man in 1940s New Orleans as he attempts to connect with his son and pass on his steps before he must surrender to the three gilded Fates that seek him out.

The Joyce Theater Foundation's Annual Gala, set to open the engagement on June 22, will feature the official New York premiere of Waiting at the Station, alongside George Balanchine's Diamonds, the choreographer's glittering tribute to his youth in St. Petersburg. As part of its annual gala, The Joyce will honor two individuals during the dazzling evening: Denise Littlefield Sobel, President of Tikkun Olam Foundation, Inc., and Dr. Toni Hoover of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and trustee of The Joyce Theater and Pacific Northwest Ballet. This benefit for New York's leading presenter of dance returns to the David H. Koch Theater for the 2022 celebration, continuing the organization's ongoing presence at Lincoln Center, following past engagements such as The Joffrey Ballet's homecoming season in 2016, the 50thAnniversary Tour of Twyla Tharp, and The Royal Ballet.