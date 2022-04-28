VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Tiler Peck on George Balanchine's APOLLO: Anatomy of a Dance

For Tiler Peck, the challenge of portraying Terpsichore lies in the choreography's lack of "fireworks," but she feels at home in the role thanks to the "quiet but commanding" energy of her most recent onstage partner.

Apollo is the oldest Balanchine ballet in New York City Ballet's repertory. Created for Serge Diaghilev's Ballets Russes, and originally titled Apollon Musagète, the ballet premiered in Paris in 1928 and was Balanchine's first major collaboration with composer Igor Stravinsky. With this dramatic and powerful ballet, which created a sensation when it was first performed, the 24-year-old Balanchine achieved international recognition.

The 1928 premiere of the ballet featured sets and costumes by the French painter André Bauchant and in 1929 new costumes were created by Coco Chanel. The ballet was first performed by New York City Ballet in 1951, and during his lifetime Balanchine continued to revise the work, eliminating sets, costumes, and much of the ballet's narrative content.

