American Ballet Theatre has released A Fond Look Back: A Conversation with Lupe Serrano and Tina Escoda in Tribute to Alicia Alonso.

Join former ABT Principal Lupe Serrano and ABT Artistic Administrator and former ABT dancer Tina Escoda for a conversation in remembrance of the legendary Alicia Alonso.

Watch the video below!

