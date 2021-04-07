VIDEO: Limón Dance Company Brings Classics & New Work to The Joyce 5/6

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American modern dance since its inception.

The company continues to honor the legacy of its co-founder with revivals of his works-this digital program featuring The Moor's Pavane (1949) and There Is a Time (1956)-while also continuing to break new ground in dance.

Their 2020 co-commission from American Dance Festival, Chafin Seymour's Suite Donuts, rounds out their 2021 Joyce digital season.

Tickets are $25 per household. Limón Dance Company will be available for on-demand streaming Thursday, May 6 at 8pm ET through Wednesday, May 19 at 11:59pm ET. Reserve your virtual seat in the theater today!

Get a preview of the video below!

For tickets and more information, visit Joyce.org.