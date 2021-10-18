VIDEO: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Comes To The Joyce Theatre December 14th

"The amalgam of ballerina finesse and daft diva antics is brilliant, unsettling, riveting," declares The New York Times about Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the beloved troupe of male dancers that returns to The Joyce for another uproarious holiday season.

Fresh from its June 2021 episode on the acclaimed PBS documentary series American Masters, the company takes the stage for three weeks of nonstop skilled pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet, highlighted by the New York premiere of Nightcrawlers.

Created by Trocks founding Artistic Director, Peter Anastos, this new work, set to nocturnes by Frédéric Chopin, is a parody of Jerome Robbins' In the Night. Nightcrawlers, along with the entire Joyce program, is the perfect vehicle for experiencing what a critic for The Telegraph London captured about attending a Trocks performance: "We came to laugh, but we stayed to worship."

