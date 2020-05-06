Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform 'Sunrise'

Enjoy "Sunrise," by dancer/choreographer Raven Joseph (BFA '23) and composer Louis A. Josephson (BM '23). The song is performed by Tiffany Wong, harp (BM '23).

Juilliard's Choreographers and Composers class goes virtual. Dance students and composers are still creating and being inspired together, even while apart. Learn more about Juilliard Dance and Music: https://www.juilliard.edu/dance & https://www.juilliard.edu/music

