VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform 'Sunrise'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Enjoy "Sunrise," by dancer/choreographer Raven Joseph (BFA '23) and composer Louis A. Josephson (BM '23). The song is performed by Tiffany Wong, harp (BM '23).

Check out the video below!

Juilliard's Choreographers and Composers class goes virtual. Dance students and composers are still creating and being inspired together, even while apart. Learn more about Juilliard Dance and Music: https://www.juilliard.edu/dance & https://www.juilliard.edu/music





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You