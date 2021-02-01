Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: James Whiteside and Demi Remick Perform a Tap Dance For CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Whiteside also provides kids with dance mats of their very own through his #takethefloor2021​ initiative.

Feb. 1, 2021  

CBS Sunday Morning's Matinee series continued this weekend with James Whiteside, principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

With studios and theaters still closed due to the pandemic, Whiteside brought his portable Harlequin dance mat to Brooklyn's Prospect Park with his friend, tap artist Demi Remick, for a tap demonstration.

Watch the performance below!

Whiteside also provides kids with dance mats of their very own through his #takethefloor2021​ initiative, which was created to provide portable Harlequin dance mats to more than 100 young dancers in need of the resources to continue their dance training amid continued COVID closures.

