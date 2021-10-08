VIDEO: Get A First Look At INDIGENOUS ENTERPRISE At Joyce Theatre

The beat of the drum continues in the 21st century with Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American and Canadian collective that first stunned crowds at the Sydney Opera House in 2018 with their explosively jubilant dance and colorful regalia honoring the legacies of their elders.

Get a first look at the production below!

Indigenous Liberation is an intertribal production featuring songs, stories, and dances from all over Turtle Island, led by champion pow wow dancers. This new work will highlight traditional pow wow categories such as Men's Fancy War Dance (Ponca), Jingle Dress (Ojibwa), Hoop (Taos Pueblo), Chicken Dance (Blackfoot), Flute (Cree) and Grass Dance (Omaha), in a celebration of what lies at the heart of these powerful traditions.

For tickets visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/indigenous-enterprise