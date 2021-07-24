VIDEO: Dance Parade NYC Presents 'Dance Brings Us Together - Resilience of Dance through the Pandemic'

As the pandemic rolled through New York City, it closed theaters, rehearsal studios and in-person gatherings. The fate of choreographers was unknown. Dance Parade, known for its ability to gather 10,000 dancers in the streets, collaborated with four-time Emmy Award winner Mickela Mallozzi and dozens of dance makers to document how the dance community survived and thrived.

This one-hour program aired on JUNE 10TH AT 8PM ET on NYC Life, provides insights from choreographers, teaching artists and recreational dance organizers with riveting performances, sometimes in unusual places!

Presentations include pieces by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Heidi Latsky Dance, National Dance Institute, Urban Bush Women, Buglisi Dance Theatre, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Saung Budaya, DrumatiX, Dance Rising, 5Rhythms, Moksha Arts, 5Rhythms, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Fusha Dance Company and more!

Check out the full video below!