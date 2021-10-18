VIDEO: DORRANCE DANCE Comes To The Kennedy Center December 3rd
Tickets are now on sale.
Join the decade's most celebrated tap dance company Dorrance Dance this holiday season for an ELECTRIC offering of tap dance and live music!
This brand new program features the DC/Philadelphia premiere of the "glorious" Basses Loaded performed by four bassists and four tap dancers (with choreography for all); the Bessie Award-winning Three to One, danced to contemporary artists Aphex Twin and Thom Yorke of Radiohead; and Dorrance's most critically acclaimed SOUNDspace, celebrating the very thing that makes tap dance so special - that it is, at once, movement and music.
The program closes with a full dose of swingin' holiday cheer, featuring Ella Fitzgerald's timeless holiday songbook sung by spell-binding resident Dorrance Dance vocalist Aaron Marcellus and danced by the full company!
Dorrance Dance is part of the Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary Season.
For tickets visit: https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/dance/2021-2022/dorrance-dance/