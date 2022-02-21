VIDEO: City Center Announces 2022 Dance Festival Lineup

Three weeks of New York's finest dance companies. World and New York premieres. And some of the most exciting repertory to hit our stages in years. The first City Center Dance Festival showcases New York companies making their triumphant return to the City Center stage after more than two years away.

Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's most iconic modern dance companies. Three diverse programs showcase Taylor classics including Airs, Roses, and the masterpiece Esplanade, alongside works by the next generation of dance makers-Larry Keigwin's Rush Hour and a world premiere by Lauren Lovette.

The nation's renowned Latinx dance organization and one of America's cultural treasures, Ballet Hispánico celebrates 50 years of dance, access, and innovation. In the full-length world premiere Doña Perón, sought-after choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa presents an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, whose ambition and conflicting desires fed her life as an activist and feminist leader.

The multi-ethnic Dance Theatre of Harlem delivers a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century with forward-thinking repertoire of treasured classics and innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate Black culture. The company presents recent works including the New York premiere of Resident Choreographer Robert Garland's Higher Ground, Claudia Schreier's Passage, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Balamouk with live music by The Klezmatics.

Martha Graham Dance Company's programs include Chronicle, a 1936 response to the global rise of fascism; a world premiere from Israeli star Hofesh Shechter; and a new version of the 1954 mystery play Canticle for Innocent Comedians-previously considered lost, now reimagined by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh with seven other extraordinary choreographers. Finally, Appalachian Spring and Ritual to the Sun from Acts of Light will dazzle audiences once again.

