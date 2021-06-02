VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of BALLEZ, Streaming From The Joyce This Month

Ballez reinvents the classical ballet canon with storytelling that champions the expression of queer, lesbian, transgender, and gender-nonconforming identities within ballet. Giselle of Loneliness, inspired by the tragic, romantic story-ballet Giselle, dives into themes of despair and madness. This reimagining reveals the experience of dancers betrayed by ballet itself, and asks, "What parts of ourselves do we have to give up in order to belong in ballet, and how do audiences participate in this demand?"

The live premiere opens as an audition for the role of Giselle, where audience members will have the opportunity to participate in selecting the dancer to play the lead role. Audiences are encouraged to tune into this live performance on Thursday, June 10 at 8pm ET and make their opinions count!

Ballez will premiere LIVE on Thursday, June 10 at 8pm ET. After the live premiere, the performance will be available for on-demand streaming through Wednesday, June 23 at 11:59pm ET

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.joyce.org/ballez

Check out a preview of the performance below!