VIDEO: Boston Dynamics Robots Perform Choreographed Dance to 'Do You Love Me?'
The video has already garnered over 22 million views.
The crew at innovative robotics company Boston Dynamics recently put together a video that went viral! The video features some of the company's well-known robots ringing in the new year with a choreographed dance to the song "Do You Love Me?" by The Contours.
At press time, the video has already garnered over 22 million views.
The video features Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas; the yellow, animal-like robot, Spot; as well as the long-necked warehouse helper, Handle, according to My Modern Met.
Check out the full video below!
Related Articles View More Dance Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Jennifer Sanchez Debuts New Song 'Heartbeat' During New Year's Eve Webcast
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!
- VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special