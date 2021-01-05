VIDEO: Boston Dynamics Robots Perform Choreographed Dance to 'Do You Love Me?'

The crew at innovative robotics company Boston Dynamics recently put together a video that went viral! The video features some of the company's well-known robots ringing in the new year with a choreographed dance to the song "Do You Love Me?" by The Contours.

At press time, the video has already garnered over 22 million views.

The video features Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas; the yellow, animal-like robot, Spot; as well as the long-necked warehouse helper, Handle, according to My Modern Met.

Check out the full video below!