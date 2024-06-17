Trisha Brown Dance Company To Perform At The Madoo Conservancy in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Madoo Conservancy will present two site-specific performances of the Trisha Brown Dance Company at its beautiful, organic garden in Sagaponack on July 20 and 21. Trisha Brown: In Plain Site allows Brown's dances to be freed from the constrictions of the conventional stage and to be performed in unexpected locations. For this outdoor performance at Madoo, selections of Trisha Brown's Early Works will be restaged in a dynamic relationship to the garden's serene setting, expanding and amplifying Brown's effortless affinity for naturalizing movement to the physical environment. By experiencing the performance up close, the audience can engage with Brown's work in an intimate way, illuminating her 50+ years of investigation.

The performances will take place on July 20 at 6pm and July 21 at 5pm. Tickets which include a cocktail reception with the artists are $150 and are available at Madoo. Madoo is located at 618 Sagg Main St, Sagaponack, NY.

Trisha Brown's (1936-2017) choreography developed in the urban setting of downtown New York, and her legacy endures through the post-modern dance company she founded in 1970, which is guided by discovering "the extraordinary in the everyday." Her first of many collaborations with Robert Rauschenberg, Glacial Decoy, premiered in 1979, followed by Set and Reset in 1983 with original music by Laurie Anderson. Brown created nearly 100 dance works, including several operas. She was the first woman choreographer to receive the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship among many other honors.

The Madoo Conservancy is dedicated to the study, preservation, and enhancement of Madoo, the ever-changing, horticulturally diverse garden with historic structures established in 1967 by artist, gardener, and writer Robert Dash in the village of Sagaponack, New York. Madoo is a unique living tribute to the imagination of its founder and seeks to continually engage, educate, and inspire its visitors within this entirely organic environment.

