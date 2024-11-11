THE NUTCRACKER Announced At Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) will return to the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville this December for their annual performance of the beloved classic, The Nutcracker.

Join in Clara's dazzling adventure as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince to The Land of Sweets. Witness waltzing flowers, swirling snowflakes, and a courageous battle between toy soldiers and mice in this enchanting production. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, The Nutcracker is made complete with beautiful choreography, costumes and sets.

Under the artistic direction of Michael Casey Clark and Ashley Jacobs, the dance ensemble's performances of The Nutcracker will take place December 13-15 (Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 14 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, December 15 at 2 pm).

Prior to the Saturday and Sunday shows, CIDE will present a dessert party. Separate tickets are required for this portion of the event, and do tend to sell out fast.

Tickets are on sale now. Get yours by clicking here or by going to the CIDE website at www.cidedance.org/.

This year, make Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's production of The Nutcracker a part of your holiday tradition. Create memories to last a lifetime as you experience this exquisitely danced confection with family and friends.

The STAR Bank Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN.

About The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. In 2006, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association.

To learn more, visit our website: https://www.cidedance.org/.

