THE NUTCRACKER AT WETHERSFIELD Announces Special Twitch Live Stream Event

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield (www.NutcrackerAtWethersfield.com), a Covid-19 compliant Nutcracker, choreographed and directed by Troy Schumacher, has announced a special Twitch live stream this Sunday, December 20 at 5:00PM EST.

For those who are not able to watch the live stream on Sunday, there will be an On Demand stream at: www.NutcrackerAtWethersfield.com from December 23 at 5pm to December 26 at midnight.

Currently running this holiday season through December 23 at the glorious Wethersfield Estate in Amenia, NY (a two-hour drive north of Times Square), this watershed live production provides a guided immersive experience in a historical site. BalletCollective and the Wethersfield Estate are producing the event.

The special Twitch live stream event of The Nutcracker at Wethersfield will feature the new, magical production of the holiday classic featuring over 20 dancers from New York City Ballet with Sara Mearns as the Sugar Plum Fairy as well as an interactive chat with luminaries of the ballet world including ballerinas: Ashley Bouder (@ashleybouder), Megan Fairchild (@mfairchild17), Lauren Lovette (@laurenlovette), and Kathryn Morgan (@kathryn_morgan). Director/choreographer of The Nutcracker at Wethersfield - Troy Schumacher (@troymacher) and creative director Elizabeth Mayhew (@elizabethmayhew) will also be participating.

Viewers can watch the Twitch live stream event on Sunday, December 20 at 5:00PM EST at: www.Twitch.tv/BalletCollective.

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield keeps this beloved holiday tradition alive in a re-imagined, safety-compliant way that is unlike any other production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece. It is the first new full-length premiere and the first professional full-length production of The Nutcracker in the United States.

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield features female party scene costumes by Oscar de la Renta, male party scene costumes by Todd Snyder, Christmas trees and decorations by Balsam Hill and wallpaper and fabric design by Schumacher Fabrics. There is also a live music element at each event from The Metropolis Ensemble and the event's medical partner is Dr. Lipi Roy, an NBC News medical contributor.

Acclaimed filmmaker Annie Sundberg ("Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work," "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein") is producing and directing a feature documentary about this historic production.

Invitations to attend the live event are limited due to current regulations and are open only to underwriters of The Nutcracker at Wethersfield. In addition to underwriters and their guests, a limited number of invitations were provided to families hard hit by the pandemic through the following community organizations: Willow Roots, Inc. in Pine Plains, Grace Immigrant Outreach in Millbrook, North East Community Center in Millerton, and Food of Life / Comida de Vida (Food Pantry of St. Thomas Episcopal Church) in Amenia Union.

Invitations to essential workers in the Rhinebeck community have also been extended courtesy of Van Lamprou of Del's Dairy Farm. These include teachers, medical personnel, and a restaurant owner who has donated food to front line Covid workers.

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield features a roster of internationally acclaimed dancers, currently furloughed from New York City Ballet, including: Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Laracey, and Taylor Stanley, among others.

When guests arrive at the Wethersfield Estate they are immediately immersed in a magical world, as if they are attending the ballet's famous party scene. The event guides guests through all of the quintessential moments of the ballet, including the battle scene, the snow ballet and the Land of the Sweets, as they traverse the beauty of the historic manor house and the impeccably kept grounds and gardens of Wethersfield.

Each event is completely compliant with New York's Covid-19 regulations, supervised by a team of medical professionals to ensure the safety of guests and artists. All of the dancers have been quarantining since early November and maintain social distance from all guests.

Guests are limited to 7-8 socially distanced groups of 2-6 attendees in each group in order to ensure that the house never exceeds 25% capacity, and that no more than 50 people, including dancers, are together in any space at any time. Guests must wear new masks throughout the experience. As the event progresses, guests are taken through a range of ventilated indoor, heated outdoor and tented locations.

The event provides a range of experiences, including a Nutcracker Party Scene themed tour through the manor house, an outdoor snow ballet, and a tented land of sweets, featuring creative direction and food design by Elizabeth Mayhew of The Dutchy.

"We are pleased that the public will be able to experience this unique production online for free," said choreographer and director Troy Schumacher. "For many, The Nutcracker is an annual tradition and we hope that The Nutcracker at Wethersfield will make this year's holidays sparkle a bit brighter."

The Nutcracker at Wethersfield is being underwritten by members of the Hudson Valley community and national arts lovers, to provide work for more than 50 dancers, designers, crew, and arts workers who have seen their livelihoods and purpose disappear this year. With theaters closed well into 2021, this unique opportunity provides each of these artists a lifeline and a chance to return to their craft.