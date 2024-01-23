Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum

January 14, 7pm at Guggenheim Museum, Peter B. Lewis Theater

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo 1 Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum
Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARG Photo 2 Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARGUERITE AND ARMAND
Sarah Stackhouse, Former Company Member Of Limón Dance Company, Has Passed Away Photo 3 Sarah Stackhouse, Former Company Member Of Limón Dance Company, Has Passed Away
Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Through 2/21 Photo 4 Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Through 2/21

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum

Electric bass pounds as Bland’s company artists arise, some enveloped in or holding layers of fabric and thread. The dancers appear ready for battle with erect posture and piercing gaze. Presented in Guggenheim’s Peter B. Lewis Theater is Works & Process; a curated creative process facilitating artists to experiment from the studio to stage. The showcase amplifies artists with backgrounds ranging from underrecognized cultures to large organizations. This evening’s program includes two creative individuals: Stefanie Batten Bland with Company SBB and Lloyd Knight.

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
Company SBB// Stefanie Batten Bland: Embarqued: Stories of SoilatWorks & Process at the Guggenheim on January 14, 2024. Photo: Works & Process / Erick Munari

Bland presents highlights of “Embarqued: Stories of Soil” which explores the idea and meaning behind a living monument in material and Bland’s relationship to soil. “In 2016, I discovered the African American trail on Martha’s Vineyard,” says Bland in her artistic statement. “It opened up my[self] to…finding self inside of monuments, voyage, time periods, arrival, the survivors I hail from and the complexity of American identity.” Bland views materials as an extension of personality. Her exploration of layers of history mixed with her own self-identity is evident in the dancer’s ferocious commitment to momentum and unraveling investigation. Her company is veraciously vocal, using language and volume to tell her story. As one dancer fights being enveloped by fabric, a fight for survival appears. The threads hold SBB Company together during “Embarqued: Stories of Soil,” igniting feelings of survival and the importance of community representation.

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
Company SBB// Stefanie Batten Bland: Embarqued: Stories of SoilatWorks & Process at the Guggenheim on January 14, 2024. Photo: Works & Process / Erick Munari

Knight shares a 30-minute work-in-progress intimate solo inspired by the two most important women in his life: his mother and Martha Graham. Created collaboratively with filmmaker Jeremy Jacob and choreographer Jack Ferver, Knight’s solo is a virtually immersive experience combining cinematography, personal monologues, and his own stylized extension of the Graham technique in one. The opening visual of THE DRAMA shows a figure standing on a cliff overlooking the wide ocean. As the figure walks, the mesh fabric they wear undulates in the wind, sending the audience into a state of wonder and tranquility. The following camera angle is a close-up revealing Knight’s face, completely still.

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
THE DRAMA by Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, and Jeremy Jacob(in-process)at Works & Process at the Guggenheim on January 14, 2024. Written and performed byLloyd Knight,choreographedby Jack Ferver, and video by Jeremy Jacob. Photo: Works & Process /Erick Munari

Knight floats onstage in a parallel bourree. Graham repeats, “Dance is communication…and so the great challenge is to speak clearly, beautifully and with inevitability.” Knight’s projection acts as a mirror to his real-life self. The devotion a dancer must endure through injury and exhaustion is prevalent in Knight’s daring movement choices. In a final collapse, Knight grabs his microphone to speak to his identity, his devotion, and commitment to what it means to be an artist.

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
THE DRAMA by Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, and Jeremy Jacob(in-process)at Works & Process at the Guggenheim on January 14, 2024. Written and performed byLloyd Knight,choreographedby Jack Ferver, and video by Jeremy Jacob. Photo: Works & Process /Erick Munari

A moment of pause and reflection occurs when Knight sifts through photo memories in a segment of the projected video, speaking to each photo and the memory recall he has along with them. “Art can make a life and change a life,” says Knight. A testament to his childhood and obstacles, Knight’s vocal and dance reflections are deeply vulnerable. Knight’s essence and commitment to complete honesty of one’s self and past self is a true gift for the audience to explore.

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
THE DRAMA by Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, and Jeremy Jacob(in-process)at Works & Process at the Guggenheim on January 14, 2024. Written and performed byLloyd Knight,choreographedby Jack Ferver, and video by Jeremy Jacob. Photo: Works & Process /Erick Munari

Embarqued: Stories of Soil (highlights)

Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland

Conception, Choreography, and Direction by Stefanie Batten Bland

Music by Paul Damian Hogan

Costumes by Shane Ballard

Creative Collaborators & Performers: Jamal Abrams, Emilie Camacho, Raphael Kaney Duveger, Jennifer Payán, Latra A. Wilson

Process Collaborators: Oluwadamilare Ayorinde, Yeman Brown, Jennifer Payán, Junyla Silmon, Latra A. Wilson

 

THE DRAMA by Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, and Jeremy Jacob  (in-process)

Written and Performed by Lloyd Knight

Choreographed by Jack Ferver

Video by Jeremy Jacob

Music: Stay On It by Julius Eastman




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season Photo
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2024 NEW YORK CITY BALLET (NYCB) season featuring four unique programs from July 9-13 as part of NYCB's historic 75th anniversary and its 58th anniversary season in Saratoga.

2
The International Association Of Blacks In Dance to Present Teachers For On The 1 | Mem Photo
﻿The International Association Of Blacks In Dance to Present Teachers For On The 1 | Memphis, A Dance Class Series

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) announces the world-renowned dance faculty and celebrated instructors for on the 1 | memphis, a dance class series. Classes offered across various genres for all levels.

3
Video: NYC Ballets Bart Cook On Working With Jerome Robbins Photo
Video: NYC Ballet's Bart Cook On Working With Jerome Robbins

Jerome Robbins' oeuvre is often lauded for evoking lived experience. In an all-new video, Bart Cook, former Principal Dancer and longtime assistant of Robbins, recalls an instance of the choreographer transfiguring 'chaos to beauty' after an alarming freak occurrence on tour.

4
Ballet Kelowna To Present TURNING POINT This February Photo
Ballet Kelowna To Present TURNING POINT This February

Ballet Kelowna presents Turning Point, a thrilling double programme featuring two world premieres, on February 16 and 17, 2024, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

From This Author - Miranda Stuck

Miranda Stuck is a professional dancer and journalist based in New York City. Prior to graduating from the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program, Miranda trained classically at Pacific Northwest Ballet Schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim MuseumReview: WORKS & PROCESS UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL at Peter B. Lewis Theater At The Guggenheim Museum
Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce TheaterReview: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater
Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce TheaterReview: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

Videos

Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION Video
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION
NYC Ballet's Bart Cook On Working With Jerome Robbins Video
NYC Ballet's Bart Cook On Working With Jerome Robbins
Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain Comes To New York City Center Video
Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain Comes To New York City Center
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS