Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

Works & Process presents “Dance is Life” on Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m. at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Terrence Mann & More to Join New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary Performances Photo 1 Terrence Mann & More to Join New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary Performances
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & Photo 2 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup
Review: RAMBERT / BEN DUKE - DEATH TRAP, Sadler's Wells Photo 3 Review: RAMBERT / BEN DUKE - DEATH TRAP, Sadler's Wells
Review: RHIANNON FAITH COMPANY: LAY DOWN YOUR BURDENS, Barbican Photo 4 Review: RHIANNON FAITH COMPANY: LAY DOWN YOUR BURDENS, Barbican

Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

 

Dance is Life is a feast for the eyes and soul. Curated by Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s Works & Process program, the immersive dance party is an experience for all the senses. Booming music, flashing disco lights, pink and purple colors on the walls, and joyous smiles draw everyone in to turn off their phones and simply dance. Dance is Life has built a community committed to incluvisity and having fun. Laughter, encouragement, and join-in conga lines are spread up and down the spiraling floors of the museum. Everyone is present and ready to dance; you can’t help but get up and begin grooving with a friend or stranger. At Dance is Life, enjoyment is infectious.

Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

Curated collaboratively between Abdiel Jacobsen, professionally known as Abdiel, and Natasha Diggs, Dance is Life was originally created to help foster creative connection during the pandemic when in-person artistic communities desperately lacked engagement. Diggs, renown DJ and “vibration shifter” is best known for her soul and funk mixes. During the early stages of Dance is Life, Diggs played sets virtually, hosting remote dance parties on social media alongside Abdiel, former professional dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company. The evening event surprised the audience with a pop-up performance by Abdiel and legendary Broadway veteran Kristine Benduel, appearing on the lobby floor dressed in full costume gowns. Their mutual trust and technique equates into a graceful, whistful performance circled by people at every angle. After a quick change, Abdiel moves in the center of commotion stylishly dressed in a long, flowing red skirt and colorful tie-dye turtleneck tank top. At every moment, Abdiel is sharing the floor with someone new.

Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

Inspired by the legendary Latin Hustle danced at the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park for over 50 years, Dance is Life appears in multiple spaces, ranging from public parks to museums in New York City. Dance is Life grew attention quickly through mutual friends and social media, and sometimes through New Yorkers’ curiosity passing by their public dance parties in Central Park. Everyone is welcome: attendees range from professional dancers, multi-generational salsa dancers, friends simply along for the ride, and everything in between. No one is left out, emphasizing the fun and inclusivity of learning how to dance. The event begins with a free Latin Hustle dance class taught by professional Latin Hustle Dance Champions Veronica Castilla and Ahtoy Juliana. “Our goal is to welcome you into the Latin Hustle community by showing you a few basic steps,” says Juliana, who proceeds to lead the beginner dance class alongside Castilla.

Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

The music of Latin Hustle originates with fast yet smooth-moving tunes, typically danced through disco’s 4/4 beat in music. Most dancers on the floor are partnering, swaying, and spinning quickly through each other’s arms and negative spaces to the mixes from Hustle veteran DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman. A conscious and elegant flow is present on the dance floor between partners, communicating through gaze and lead. Partnering in Latin Hustle welcomes gender-neutral partnering with a long-standing tradition of non-gendered approach to who leads and follows between two dancers. Some dancers see the event as a healing process, others as a regular celebration. 

Review: THE GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM WORKS & PROCESS PRESENTS 'DANCE IS LIFE'

Co-Creators: Natasha Diggs and Abdiel Jacobsen 

Music by: DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman 

Photo Credit: David Grinage (DG Noble)  



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
All Tickets $20 For Ballet Hispánicos 4/27 En Familia Matinee Photo
All Tickets $20 For Ballet Hispánico's 4/27 En Familia Matinee

Ballet Hispánico presents En Familia Matinee, a special program for young audiences and families, featuring classic pieces from their repertoire. Tickets are $20 and available through the RBC Foundation USA and New York City Center. Don't miss the chance to meet the dancers, learn dance moves, and enjoy Caribbean beats after the show.

2
National Dance Institute Appoints Tiffany Rea-Fisher as The Helen Stambler Neuberger Artis Photo
National Dance Institute Appoints Tiffany Rea-Fisher as The Helen Stambler Neuberger Artist-in-Residence for the 2024 Season

Following her acclaimed choreography for the Public Theater’s summer 2023 production of The Tempest at The Delacorte Theater, the multi-talented artist Tiffany Rea-Fisher has been chosen as National Dance Institute’s (NDI) Artist-in-Residence for 2024.

3
Dances with Robots Releases A Conversation with Catie Cuan Photo
Dances with Robots Releases A Conversation with Catie Cuan

Join Sydney Skybetter as he sits down with Dr. Catie Cuan, a pioneer in the field of choreorobotics, in this episode of the Dances with Robots podcast. Discover her personal and professional journey and delve into the question of why dance with a robot. Available now on listening platforms.

4
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Presen Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive in Summer 2024 Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Presen Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive in Summer 2024

Train with accomplished international dance artists at the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI) from July 1 - August 24, 2024. Auditions in January and February 2024.

From This Author - Miranda Stuck

Miranda Stuck is a professional dancer and journalist based in New York City. Prior to graduating from the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program, Miranda trained classically at Pacific Northwest Ballet Schoo... Miranda Stuck">(read more about this author)

Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce TheaterReview: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater
Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce TheaterReview: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater
Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City CenterReview: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center
Review: FJK DANCE: Raising the Arab Voice in Contemporary Dance at New York Live ArtsReview: FJK DANCE: Raising the Arab Voice in Contemporary Dance at New York Live Arts

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS