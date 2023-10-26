Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater

Hope Boykin shares experiences and insights in a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, reshaping, and renewal—a dance memoir of sorts.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

The word “hope” implies the feeling of desire, in the faithful and confident anticipation of a positive occurrence. The name Hope is the first name of two-time “Bessie Award” winner Hope Boykin, making her Joyce debut through her evening-length work “States of Hope.”  Performed by her company HopeBoykinDance, “States of Hope” is fully scripted, adding an enriching vocal dimension to Boykin’s self-reflecting memoir on personal growth.

As the lights dim into darkness, a voice washes over the ears of the audience. “I’ve been starting to think I am one of these women who think they will put up with anything, for the simple sake of wanting to be held and loved…” Just as the viewer adjusts to the narration in darkness, a spotlight on the lefthand side of the audience pools over Boykin, immersed in the audience yet thinking out loud as if she is surrounded by no one. she appears on the stage-right stairs between audience seats, making her way to the side of the stage.

Boykin, as the narrator, is accompanied by seven vocal performers, each dancer representing an influence of Boykin’s states of mind: the Determined, Daughter of Job, the Cynical, the Angry, the Worried, the Convinced, and the Conformist. “I do not believe I could have become this specific and particular Hope, if not for these seven states,” states Boykin in the program. Conversation begins immediately, as Jessica Amber Pinkett questions: what is my “why” and the meaning of all this? Alternating quickly, flashes of anger and conformist worrying depict real life senses of anxiety and self-battling thoughts, providing an opportunity for the audience to self-investigate in their own states of mind, grief, questioning, and challenges. “What if I can go back, fix the mess, what’s broken?” says Terri Ayanna Wright, portraying the Worried. “What if I love, thinking less about who loves on me?” says Pinkett, portraying the Determined.  

 

As the performers move, the audience has entered Boykin’s mind as her thoughts meticulously and boldly enter and exit the walls of her mind. A double-layer of anticipation occurs: what will each artist say next? What will each artist do next? Each segment of Boykin’s script offers new streams of thought, twists and turns, and conflict. The evident mix of brokenness and faithfulness in “States of Hope” is genuine and focus-grabbing.

What inspires an artist to share something vulnerable? In Boykin’s case, she speaks about the sense of readiness: she finally feels equipped to share herself, as who she is beyond a successful dancer. “I am who I want to be and who I want you to meet; a confident and loving Hope, encouraging to others, proud of the work I have accomplished,” says Boykin stated in the program. “States of Hope” brings mental health and inner thoughts to the forefront of The Joyce’s stage, as an ode to self-assertion and completeness through Boykin’s lens. 

Dance SHOWS