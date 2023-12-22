Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event

New Yorkers and guests of the city are fortunate to have the opportunity to see MOMIX at The Joyce Theater through January 7th. It’s a holiday treat with exceptional dance complemented by spectacular visual theatrics.

Under the direction of Moses Pendleton, MOMIX is an internationally renowned company of dancer-illusionists presenting inventive, beautiful and astonishing works. The grace, agility, and athleticism of the troupe combined with the use of light, projections, shadows and props achieve a performance that is truly unique, surprising, at times humorous, and always captivating. MOMIX stimulates the imagination with a style all its own.

We attended the opening night with a full house audience that was thrilled with the production. The program opened with dances from the series “Botanica” that showcases seasonal changes. The first number, “Solar Flares” was performed by the entire company. The dancers used flexible orange staffs to create a spectacular ever-changing scene. It was followed by three other pieces from the “Botanica” series, “Sandpiper,” “Marigolds,” and “A Nest of Hornets.” The first act had four more numbers that included "Daddy Long Leg" with three dancers performing seemingly impossible moves with a Western style using a single stilt. The act concluded with “Paper Trails” a stunning 35th Anniversary Creation passionately performed by the full company.

The second act included eight distinctive pieces. It began with a premiere of “Floating,” a dance that is destined to become a MOMIX classic. It featured three couples performing on a mirrored platform creating fascinating reflections. Other exquisite numbers included “Table Talk,” a solo by Jessica Adams Fowler who performed lithe acrobatic movements on and around a table. The second act concluded with “If You Need Some Body” with the full company cleverly dancing in balletic fashion with life size figures.

The ultra-talented dancers in MOMIX include Jessica Adams Fowler, Blake Bellanger, Anthony Bocconi, Alison Coleman, Nathaniel Davis, Adrienne Elion, Kelly Trevlyn-Fastcher, Teddy Fatscher, Aurelie Garcia and Sean Hagan.

We applaud the Creative Team for MOMIX that contributes one-of-a-king choreographies, ingenious costuming, remarkable lighting design, the ideal musical selections, and dazzling video design. There’s simply no other performance troupe like MOMIX. See it while you can!

MOMIX has a run time of one hour and forty-five minutes with one fifteen minute intermission. The Joyce Theater is located on 175 Eighth Avenue (at West 19th Street) New York, NY. Tickets for MOMIX range in price from $12-$82 (including fees). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change and the program is also subject to change.

Photo Credit: Renato Mangolin