Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event

It’s a holiday treat that will be enjoyed by people who enjoy exceptional dance complemented by spectacular visual theatrics.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Review: NUTCRACKER at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Enchanting Spell for the Holidays Photo 2 Review: NUTCRACKER at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Enchanting Spell for the Holidays
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Photo 3 Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Of THE NUTCRACKER
Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company Photo 4 Maximiliano Guerra Appointed as New Artistic Director for Evergreen City Ballet Company

Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event

New Yorkers and guests of the city are fortunate to have the opportunity to see MOMIX at The Joyce Theater through January 7th.  It’s a holiday treat with exceptional dance complemented by spectacular visual theatrics.

Under the direction of Moses Pendleton, MOMIX is an internationally renowned company of dancer-illusionists presenting inventive, beautiful and astonishing works.  The grace, agility, and athleticism of the troupe combined with the use of light, projections, shadows and props achieve a performance that is truly unique, surprising, at times humorous, and always captivating.  MOMIX stimulates the imagination with a style all its own.

We attended the opening night with a full house audience that was thrilled with the production.  The program opened with dances from the series “Botanica” that showcases seasonal changes.  The first number, “Solar Flares” was performed by the entire company. The dancers used flexible orange staffs to create a spectacular ever-changing scene. It was followed by three other pieces from the “Botanica” series, “Sandpiper,” “Marigolds,” and “A Nest of Hornets.” The first act had four more numbers that included  "Daddy Long Leg" with three dancers performing seemingly impossible moves with a Western style using a single stilt.  The act concluded with  “Paper Trails” a stunning 35th Anniversary Creation passionately performed by the full company.

Review: MOMIX At The Joyce Theater Is A Spectacular Must-See Dance Event

The second act included eight distinctive pieces.  It began with a premiere of “Floating,” a dance that is destined to become a MOMIX classic. It featured three couples performing on a mirrored platform creating fascinating reflections. Other exquisite numbers included  “Table Talk,” a solo by Jessica Adams Fowler who performed lithe acrobatic movements on and around a table. The second act concluded with “If You Need Some Body” with the full company cleverly dancing in balletic fashion with life size figures.

The ultra-talented dancers in MOMIX include Jessica Adams Fowler, Blake Bellanger, Anthony Bocconi, Alison Coleman, Nathaniel Davis, Adrienne Elion, Kelly Trevlyn-Fastcher, Teddy Fatscher, Aurelie Garcia and Sean Hagan. 

We applaud the Creative Team for MOMIX that contributes one-of-a-king choreographies, ingenious costuming, remarkable lighting design, the ideal musical selections, and dazzling video design.  There’s simply no other performance troupe like MOMIX. See it while you can!

MOMIX has a run time of one hour and forty-five minutes with one fifteen minute intermission. The Joyce Theater is located on 175 Eighth Avenue (at West 19th Street) New York, NY. Tickets for MOMIX range in price from $12-$82 (including fees). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change and the program is also subject to change.

Photo Credit: Renato Mangolin




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival Photo
WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE DANCE presents the 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival featuring 30 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and beyond. Don't miss this vibrant showcase of talent at Dixon Place in New York City.

2
Dance/NYC Launches Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub Photo
Dance/NYC Launches Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub

The dance service organization Dance/NYC has announced an upcoming launch - the Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Hub will go live online on December 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

3
Vangeline Theater to Present A Virtual Expert Talk With Prof. Dr. Judith Revers And Artist Photo
Vangeline Theater to Present A Virtual Expert Talk With Prof. Dr. Judith Revers And Artist Vangeline

Vangeline Theater presents a virtual expert talk with Prof. Dr. Judith Revers and artist Vangeline, exploring the intersection of arts and neuroscience.

4
GISELLE Comes to U.S. Cinemas Next Month Photo
GISELLE Comes to U.S. Cinemas Next Month

A new production of GISELLE—featuring principal dancer Olga Smirnova, who joined Dutch National Ballet after fleeing Russia at the start of the war with Ukraine—comes to hundreds of selected movie theaters throughout the U.S. on January 21, 2024, with select encore presentations on January 24.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in StyleCASA BOND in NoHo Rings in New Year 2024 in Style
Review: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining ExperienceReview: ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side-An Outstanding Dining Experience
ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade PanettoneELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone
COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New YearCOCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS