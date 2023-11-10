Review: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce Theater

On stage through November 12.

Nov. 10, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending the opening night of  “Kyle Marshall Choreography” at The Joyce Theater on Wednesday, November 8.  The company’s fascinating program features three New York premieres choreographed by Marshall. Each of the dances is inventive and shines a light on significant social themes with style and verve.

The program opened with Ruin that investigates humans’ physical relationship to sound and uses dynamic listening devices designed and monitored live by sound collaborator Cal Fish. Ruin is a riveting dance that tantalizes the imagination. The dancers, clad in flowing costumes colored by earth tones expressed their remarkable individual and collective talents.  It was performed by Alexandria Francois, Cayleen Del Rosario, Niara Hardister, Jose Lapaz Rodriguez and Kyle Marshall.

(Photo by Anthony Johnson)

The evening of dance continued with Alice.  This is a thoughtful dedication to all those on the cusp of transformation.  This solo work, performed by Bree Breeden, demonstrates a spiritual journey to self-acceptance.  Breeden’s flawless, passionate performance demonstrated the dancer’s grace and versatility. Alice is guided by the music of Alice Coltrane and inspired by KMC's own Creative Director, Edo Tastic.

After the intermission, Onyx was presented.  This dance commemorates the Black and Brown individuals who spearheaded the genre of Rock and Roll. It expresses the history of influential artists who have made an indelible mark on our culture.  The dancers include Bree Breeden, Cayleen Del Rosario, Niara Hardister, Kyle Marshall and Nik Owens. Original songs and text included ones by Little Richard, DEATH, LaVern Baker, Big Mama Thornton, Sonny Sharrock and more.  Onyx is an energetic piece that was ideal to top off the extraordinary evening of dance.

(Photo by Grace Kathryn Landefeld)

We applaud the creative team that brings Kyle Marshall Choreography to the stage.  The Team includes costume design, fabric painting, hair and makeup by Edo Tastic; costume construction by Meagan Woods; lighting design by Itohan Edoloyi; and sound design by Call Fish and Kwami Winfield.

Our readers will like to know that Kyle Marshall is the recipient of a Joyce Creative Residency. Champion support for The Joyce’s Creative Residencies Program supporting choreographers and dance companies has been provided by Mellon Foundation. Additional residency support provided by a partnership project with Catskill Mountain Foundation.

Kyle Marshall Choreography is approaching their 10th Anniversary.  The company believes in the creation, sharing and teaching of dance as a way to deepen our knowledge of who we are as individuals, how we develop relationships, and ultimately societies.  Be inspired and see Kyle Marshall Choreography!

The Joyce Theater presentation of the Joyce debut of Kyle Marshall Choreography will run through Sunday, November 12. Tickets range in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo by Albert Yee 



