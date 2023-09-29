Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th

The marvelous dance event of the season, “Fall for Dance” is now happening at New York City Center and audiences love it! With 5 programs available, people can see multiple performances and enjoy all of the superb presentations at an affordable price. We attended the Opening Night on Wednesday, 9/27 to enjoy Program 1. Michael Rosenberg, CEO of City Center graciously made an opening address to the full house audience. “I am beyond honored to welcome you to the opening night of the 20th Fall For Dance Festival. It is the kickoff of the 80th Season of New York’s oldest performing arts center.” He also pointed out that City Center has exciting programs planned throughout the year.

Program 1 began with The Statement by Ballet BC led by Artistic Director, Medhi Walerski. Choreographed by Crystal Pite, the music is by Owen Belton and text by Jonathan Young. The vocal performers are Andrew Wheeler and Jonathan Young. The four company members, Patrick Kilbane, Sarah Pippin, Vivian Ruiz and Rae Srivastava portray individuals caught in the crosshairs of a business’ power struggle. This is a very distinctive and dramatic piece as the dancers’ precise, expressive movements perfectly reflect situational dilemma.

After a brief intermission, the extraordinary evening of dance continued with a performance by Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher. Conrad Tao, a renowned pianist, played a beautiful rendition of George Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue.” The ever-talented and charming, Caleb Teicher complemented each and every note of the song with his clever, intricate tap dancing. It was an exquisite example of the power of music and dance. This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration paired the two performers in a captivating piece that audience members will remember for a very long time.

The third and final presentation in Program 1, Oh Courage! was presented by Gibney Company led by Artistic Director, Gina Gibney and Company Director, Gilbert T. Small. The Choreographer is Sonya Tayeh and Associate Choreographer is Jenn Freeman. This contemporary piece is set to music by The Bengsons. Oh Courage! made its premiere at The Joyce theatre in November of 2021. The dancers were Miriam Gittens, Eleni Loving, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Madison Tanguay, Jacob Thoman and Jake Tribus. These remarkable performers were featured individually, but also danced with perfect precision as a troupe exhibiting outstanding grace and athleticism. The Gibney Company is well known for pieces that provide the audience a window into social consciousness and change. Oh Courage! is a premier example of the company’s gifts.

The diverse presentations in Program One couldn’t be better. The audience gave the artists a well-deserved standing ovations. Plan to see upcoming performances in “Fall for Dance” that include the talents of Sergio Bernal Dance Company; Houston Ballet; Limon Dance Company; Birmingham Royal Ballet; and Bijayini Satpathy and others.

New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019. For more information on the upcoming season and ticketing “Fall for Dance” at City Center, please visit Click Here and call 212.581.1212

Photo Credit Sofia Negron