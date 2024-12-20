Review: ALVIN AILEY at New York City Center is Doing its Best Work

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is no better time to be had than what The Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre offers audiences at its five-week residency at the New York City Center. The show, which consists of a rotating roster of new, returning and classic works, should be mandatory holiday viewing. It is White Christmas or The Rockettes, but for audiences who want less razzle dazzle and more joy, depth and authenticity.

Running through January 05, audiences can choose from programs that always include Ailey classics like “Revelations” or “Memoria”, recent favorite works and premier pieces. This season's premier pieces include Ailey Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing’s “Sacred Songs,” “Finding Free” by former Ailey dancer Hope Boykin, “Al-Andalus Blues” from former Ailey resident choreographer Jamar Roberts, and more.

This season’s standout work is a returning piece from Kyle Abraham. Opening the show, “Are You In Your Feelings” is one of the most exciting pieces of dance theatre currently on stage. Premiering in 2022, the work is an homage to Black culture. Scored to a mixtape of soul, hip-hop and R&B hits both new and old -- think Kendrick Lamar and Shirley Brown -- “Are You In Your Feelings” is funny, heartfelt and creatively inspiring. There are moments in the work that feel like a TikTok video, and others that feel like a scene from a Spike Lee film. All parts are honest. Abraham empowers dancers to tell real stories about love, community and self-expression. In a moment when Blackness is so often examined through the lens of tragedy or oppression, to see it celebrated for its joy, its love and its uniqueness is a welcome respite.

Another returning work, Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish’s “Me, Myself and You” is still as bittersweet and tender as it was when it premiered in 2023. Filled with long, subtle lines and a silvery, metallic grace, it’s an elegant transition into the restaged “Treading.” Keeping the intimacy from “Me, Myself and You,” Elisa Monte’s work asks two dancers to contort themselves into shapes unimaginable. Jacquelin Harris and Yannick Lebrun are more acrobat than dancer, prioritizing the type of strength and agility expected in Cirque du Soleil, rather than the traditional dance program. The two pieces make a fitting transition from Abraham’s groovy good time to the seminal “Revelations.”

“Revelations” will always be one of the world's best ensemble pieces ever created. Its current cast brought new life to the more than 60-year-old classic, finding the same joy present in a church social or backyard BBQ to carry them through the technically-impressive and physically-demanding work. Within the three-party work, “Sinnerman” remains the masterpiece within a masterpiece. Christopher Taylor, James Gilmer, Patrick Coker never lose energy while executing a masterclass in Ailey technique.

Every program in Ailey’s rotating roster is worth seeing. Some nights include talk-backs with the performers or live music, keeping every performance fresh and fun for the holiday season.



